Public holiday: What’s open and closed in Rocky, Cap Coast
MONDAY marks the Queen’s Birthday public holiday.
Many businesses will be closed to make the most of the long weekend, although some businesses will still open, with varied opening hours compared to regular days.
Stockland Rockhampton: 9am – 5.30pm
City Centre Plaza: 10am – 2pm (Target 9am – 5pm and Coles 9am – 6pm)
Allenstown Square: 10am – 4pm
Northside Plaza: 9am – 6pm
Yeppoon Central: Specialty stores 10.30am – 4pm, Woolworths 9am – 6pm and Big W 9am – 5pm
The Caves Country Pub: Closed
CocoBrew: Closed
The Boathouse: Open from 7am
Event Cinemas Rockhampton: Open from 9am
Is your business open today? Let us know in the comments.