Public holiday: What’s open and closed in Rocky, Cap Coast

MONDAY marks the Queen’s Birthday public holiday.

Many businesses will be closed to make the most of the long weekend, although some businesses will still open, with varied opening hours compared to regular days.

Stockland Rockhampton: 9am – 5.30pm

City Centre Plaza: 10am – 2pm (Target 9am – 5pm and Coles 9am – 6pm)

Allenstown Square: 10am – 4pm

Northside Plaza: 9am – 6pm

Yeppoon Central: Specialty stores 10.30am – 4pm, Woolworths 9am – 6pm and Big W 9am – 5pm

The Caves Country Pub: Closed

CocoBrew: Closed

The Boathouse: Open from 7am

Event Cinemas Rockhampton: Open from 9am

Is your business open today? Let us know in the comments.