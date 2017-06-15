PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What's open in Rocky today

HAPPY Show Holiday!
With many residents across the Rockhampton region enjoying a public holiday today thanks to the Rockhampton Show, many local businesses have decided to do the same.
But if you're looking for somewhere to grab a coffee, a bottle of milk or a loaf of bread, there are still plenty of stores trading today.This is what we know is open in town so far. The list will be updated throughout the day.
Shopping Centres
- Stockland Rockhampton: Open 10am-4pm. No late night trade. Individual store hours may vary.
- City Centre Plaza: Open 10am - 2pm. Coles will open from 8:30am to 5:30pm
- Parkhurst Town Centre: Woolworths open 8:30am to 5:30pm. Check with specialty retailers for their trading hours.
- Northside Plaza - no information available however Wooloworths site shows normal trading hours
- Allenstown Plaza - no informaton available however Wooloworths site shows normal trading hours
- Gracemere Shopping World: no information available however Wooloworths site shows normal trading hours
Small Business
- Kev Browns Butchery 8am-1pm
- Gladstone Road Seafoods
- Red's Fiveways on Holingsworth St: 7am-8.30pm
- Cupcakes at La Belle Fleur: 9am - 1.30pm
- The Crazy Joker
Eating Out
- The Terrace at Stockland Rockhampton: Open 10am-8pm
- Parkhurst Tavern
- Tasty Things Gracemere: 10am- 8pm
- The Stirling: Dinner service
- Boost Juice 10am-2pm
- Great Western Hotel: 11am-12pm. Bistro from 11:30 am-2pm then 5.30pm-9 pm
- The Lazy Cow Cafe at Mt Jim Crow: 7am- 4pm
- The Edge Bar and Restaurant
- Good Company: 7am-5pm
- Gus Coffee Stockland: 10am- 2pm
- Project Mex: Open from 5pm
- Rocky's Burger Shack: Normal hours
- The Criterion Hotel: Menu available 11.30am-9pm
- Sizzler
- Stress Less Espress
- Ginger Mule: From 5pm. No public holiday surcharge.
- Coffee Club Empire: Open from 7am
- The Red Lion: Lunch from 11:30am-2:30pm and dinner 5:30pm-8:30pm
- Cheese and Biscuits Cafe: 7am-1pm
- Applejack: 5pm-8pm
- Ribs and Rumps: Dinner from 5pm
- Kalka Palms Hotel: 9am - 2am
- Leanne's On Berserker
- Coffee House Rockhampton: Open for breakfast 6.30am - 10am, closed from 10am - 6pm. Open for dinner 6pm - 8.30pm
- Headricks Lane