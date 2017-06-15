PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What's open in Rocky today

HAPPY Show Holiday!

With many residents across the Rockhampton region enjoying a public holiday today thanks to the Rockhampton Show, many local businesses have decided to do the same.

But if you're looking for somewhere to grab a coffee, a bottle of milk or a loaf of bread, there are still plenty of stores trading today.This is what we know is open in town so far. The list will be updated throughout the day.

Shopping Centres

Stockland Rockhampton: Open 10am-4pm. No late night trade. Individual store hours may vary.

City Centre Plaza: Open 10am - 2pm. Coles will open from 8:30am to 5:30pm

Parkhurst Town Centre: Woolworths open 8:30am to 5:30pm. Check with specialty retailers for their trading hours.

Northside Plaza - no information available however Wooloworths site shows normal trading hours

Allenstown Plaza - no informaton available however Wooloworths site shows normal trading hours

Gracemere Shopping World: no information available however Wooloworths site shows normal trading hours

Small Business

Kev Browns Butchery 8am-1pm

Gladstone Road Seafoods

Red's Fiveways on Holingsworth St: 7am-8.30pm

Cupcakes at La Belle Fleur: 9am - 1.30pm

The Crazy Joker

Eating Out