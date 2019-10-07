PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What’s open today for the Queen’s Birthday

IT MAY be a public holiday, but never fear – you won’t run out of bread or milk.

Today’s public holiday is for the Queen’s birthday. Most other states celebrate it in June, except Western Australia who celebrated on September 30.

Queen Elizabeth II’s birth date was April 21, 1926. She has been Queen since 1952 and is the longest reigning British monarch in history, surpassing Queen Victoria who ruled for 63 years.

For those lucky enough to have the day off (unlike T he Morning Bulletin editorial team) and looking to do some shopping, the major retailers are still open.

Big W at Stockland Rockhampton is open 8am–9pm. Big W at Yeppoon is open 8.30am–6pm. Kmart at Stockland Rockhampton is open 9am–6pm.

Target at City Centre Plaza is open 8am–7pm.

Stockland Rockhampton has hours of 10am–4pm for the centre itself, with the exception of the major retailers.

The specialty stores in City Centre Plaza are open 10am–2pm.

Woolworths across Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Gracemere will close early – they will be open 9am–6pm. Coles in Rockhampton and Yeppoon will be open 9am– 6pm.

A handful of cafes and hospitality businesses will be open including Degani Allenstown, Jolt East St, Archer Brothers Coffee and Bar, Park Avenue Hotel, Mummas Fish and Chips on Gladstone Rd, Stellarossa Rockhampton and Kris’s Coffee in Yeppoon.

Today is also the last day of school holidays – school resumes tomorrow.

