Public meeting to discuss future direction of Claws

HAVE A SAY: Zoe Seibold, who coached the Capricorn Claws this year, is urging members of the netball community to attend Wednesday's meeting. Chris Ison ROK181117cnetball2

NETBALL: The future direction of the Capricorn Claws will be discussed at a public meeting at Frenchville Sports Club on Wednesday night.

The Claws will take the court in a different competition next year, with the Queensland State Netball League in which they previously played being replaced by the Sapphire Series.

The regional club was unsuccessful in its bid for one of the seven licences available for the new statewide competition designed to provide a high-performance pathway for Queensland's up and coming netballers.

The Claws will now play in the Queensland Premier League Zone 3 competition in 2019, with a view to securing a Sapphire Series licence in 2021.

The QPL is a multi-division competition which determines the best association teams in Queensland. As such, the Claws will play under the banner of the Rockhampton Netball Association and, to be eligible for selection, its players must be registered with the RNA.

Zoe Seibold, who coached the Capricorn Claws this season, said this would be among the issues discussed on Wednesday as well as the importance of maintaining the Claws brand.

"Obviously it's unfortunate that we've missed out on getting that Sapphire Series licence but we've already been having meetings with Rocky Netball, with the sponsorship of Frenchville Sports Club, to focus on the best way forward for us,” Seibold said.

The 2018 Capricorn Claws netball team with coach Zoe Seibold. Contributed

"It's been decided, in consultation with Netball Queensland, that we will play in the QPL next season.

"What we need to do is perform well in that competition to essentially then move forward into a Ruby Series licence for 2020 and then towards the Sapphire Series licence in 2021.”

Seibold said the Claws would come up against southern-based teams in the QPL.

"That will be new and exciting for us because this year saw us playing more northern teams,” she said.

"We'll be playing against the likes of Caloundra, Caboolture and the Sunshine Coast so it's going to be a very strong competition.

"We need to move on this pretty quickly because the competition will start in April.

"From what I've seen, it will be similar to what we played this year so over four weekends.”

Seibold said as well as the opens team, the Claws would field an under-16 and under-18 team in the QPL and still have an under-16 team in the state championships.

She is urging members of the local netball community to attend Wednesday's meeting, which starts at 6.30pm.

"We've got a strategy in place over the next three years and we need the region to come together and move forward,” she said.

"We need to get as many people as possible - players, coaches, associations, sponsors - to get involved.”

The meeting is at 6.30pm on Wednesday at Frenchville Sports Club.