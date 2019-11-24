Public meeting to discuss threats posed during fires

FIRE BATTLE: The Caves Rural Fire Service firefighter Anthony Carter shared these photos of the blaze burning at Old Byfield Rd, Cobraball.

FIRE BATTLE: The Caves Rural Fire Service firefighter Anthony Carter shared these photos of the blaze burning at Old Byfield Rd, Cobraball.

A PUBLIC meeting will be held this week to address a number of issues residents and voluntary firefighters from The Caves believe hindered their effectiveness to manage the imminent threats posed during the recent rogue fires.

Livingstone Shire Councillor Glenda Mather said the issues are varied, and after sitting in on meetings from other rural brigades, they are not alone.

“Many of these issues have a common factor, and that’s communication,” she said.

“With volunteers and machinery coming from all directions, mixed with officers from various state departments, some of whom are from other parts of Queensland, there are bound to be issues which can, and do cause unnecessary tempers to rise.

“There are a number of issues which evolve around land management, who can do what and when, and the ability for property owners to manage in the way they see fit for their location.

“Urgent review of land management legislation is also recommended.”

Cr Mather said these were just a few topics that would be brought up at the meeting for discussion.

“Local knowledge and communication are critical for successful outcomes – and the meeting will certainly be seeking the best outcomes to protect their communities,” she said.

The public meeting will be held at The Caves Community Hall, 4 Buch Square, Wednesday night at 7pm.