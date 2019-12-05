PUBLIC NOTICE: Road closed as major upgrades begin

ROAD CLOSED: Stanley Rd, Gracemere, will be closed from 7am tomorrow until 7am Friday, December 20.

MAJOR safety upgrades will begin tomorrow in Gracemere, closing a local road for two weeks.

Road works will aim to upgrade the McLaughlin St and Capricorn Highway intersection to provide safer highway access for residents.

Initial construction works involve realigning a section of Stanley Rd, between the existing Stanley Rd and McLaughlin St.

Finishing works scheduled for early January 2020 will require a secondary closure of Stanley Rd.

Motorists wishing to access Stanley Rd during the temporary closures will be detoured via Moore Rd. Detour signage will be used to direct motorists.

Nearby residents can expect audible construction noise and an increase in construction vehicle movements in the area.