‘Public nuisance’: Twerking woman fined after court no-show

A woman who twerked in front of people on a roadway didn’t show up to a Central Queensland court hearing, so the Magistrate deal with the matter in her absence.

The Yeppoon Magistrates Court decided to deal with Katrina Bess Doyle’s public nuisance and obstruct police charges ex-parte on April 8.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said Doyle was walking down the street when she stuck her bottom in the air in front of people and twerked for five to 10 seconds.

Sergeant Janes said she loudly yelled obscene words.

“She was intoxicated at the time,” Sergeant Janes said.

Doyle also obstructed police when she was placed under arrest.

Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford fined her $800 total for both offences.

Convictions were recorded.