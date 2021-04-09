Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Townsville court generic
Townsville court generic
News

‘Public nuisance’: Twerking woman fined after court no-show

Lachlan Berlin
9th Apr 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman who twerked in front of people on a roadway didn’t show up to a Central Queensland court hearing, so the Magistrate deal with the matter in her absence.

The Yeppoon Magistrates Court decided to deal with Katrina Bess Doyle’s public nuisance and obstruct police charges ex-parte on April 8.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said Doyle was walking down the street when she stuck her bottom in the air in front of people and twerked for five to 10 seconds.

Sergeant Janes said she loudly yelled obscene words.

“She was intoxicated at the time,” Sergeant Janes said.

Doyle also obstructed police when she was placed under arrest.

Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford fined her $800 total for both offences.

Convictions were recorded.

tmbcourt tmbcrime twerking yeppoon court list
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky student up for Queensland achievement award

        Premium Content Rocky student up for Queensland achievement award

        Community Ella Ceolin was nominated for her desire to fight against cultural inequities in the health and education sectors.

        Man taken to hospital with suspected snake bite

        Premium Content Man taken to hospital with suspected snake bite

        News The suspected snake bite occurred at a private address in Kianga.

        Rockhampton Girls Grammar posts strongest profit since 2015

        Premium Content Rockhampton Girls Grammar posts strongest profit since 2015

        Education The school took a huge hit in 2020 as it lost boarding fees during lockdown however...

        Stepdaughter raped 120 times before she turned 12

        Premium Content Stepdaughter raped 120 times before she turned 12

        Crime **DISTRESSING CONTENT** Former Neerkol resident tried to bribe rape victim with Tim...