Public pools in Rockhampton Region to close

The Rockhampton Regional Council has announced in response to the developing COVID-19 situation, public pools in the Rockhampton Region will be closed from this evening until further notice.

This includes The 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre (Southside Pool) which will be closed from 8pm today, the 42nd Battalion Memorial Pool (Northside Pool), closed from 6pm today, Gracemere Swimming Pool, closed from 6pm today and Mount Morgan Swimming Pool, closed from 5pm today.

This decision was made in partnership with pool operators to help ensure the safety of the Rockhampton community.