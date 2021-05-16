UPDATE: Public reacts to 'pathetic' MP impostor email

Update: A post on Facebook by Ms Lauga about the situation has attracted the attention of hundreds, with many labelling the imposter "disgusting" and "pathetic".

"Sounds to me like someone feels threatened by your personal power," one commenter wrote.

"How small must be both their life and their mind!" another said.

Ms Lauga said she had reported the matter to police.

Initial: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga has slammed an impostor who circulated "lies about my apparent love life" via a fake email account in her name.

On Friday The Morning Bulletin informed Ms Lauga that it had received an email from someone claiming to be her.

The email author proceeded to outline details of Ms Lauga's private life which the MP said were untrue.

"I learned this morning that someone has set up a fake Gmail address impersonating me and contacting media outlets with lies about my apparent love life," Ms Lauga wrote on Twitter.

"Seriously, whoever you are ... get a life."

"This is precisely why more women don't get into politics."

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry expressed similar sentiments about female leadership during a recent interview at a girls school.

She claimed there was a particular group of older men in Central Queensland who made "dreadful, slanderous" allegations about high-profile women.

"It's gone far too far, and I'm pleased the Federal Government is taking action to put strict codes into place to make media such as Twitter and Facebook accountable for their actions," Ms Landry said.