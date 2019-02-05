Public Schools in CQ set to receive funding

CASH INJECTION: Senator Murray Watt announces $1.5 million for Rockhampton High School over the next three years.

STATE schools in Capricornia, such as Rockhampton High, can expect a multi-million-dollar injection under a Shorten Labor government this election.

The announcement came on Monday as local Labor representatives met at Rockhampton High School to discuss funding for state school in the region.

Labor candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson was flanked by Labor Senator Murray Watt, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga to commit $23million to state schools across Central Queensland.

"This Labor policy is going to deliver $23million to Capricornia schools and $1.5million to (Rockhampton High School) alone,” MrRobertson said.

Senator Murray Watt confirmed the funding would be for public schools in Capricornia.

"Parents are really starting to think about what kind of education their kids are going to get over the course of this year,” MrWatt said.

"We will deliver $23million extra funding to public schools across Capricornia in the first three years.”

Mr Watt challenged the LNP to "come to the party”.

"It's really noticeable that Michelle Landry and Scott Morrison have not committed to restore all of the funding cuts they have made to state schools across Capricornia,” MrWatt said.

"Two out of three kids in Capricornia go to state schools and despite that LNP are not prepared to restore the funding cuts that have been proposed across the electorate.”

Keppel member Brittany Lauga said the funding would help schools like Rockhampton High "spend on additional teachers, reading materials, laptops or IT,” she said.

MrWatt said the proposed spending was budgeted. "Every single dollar can be paid for.”

"We will pay for our promises by closing tax breaks that multinationals and millionaires currently exploit.”

Capricornia member Michelle Landry took aim at Labor's position on coal and said it was a crucial industry behind education funding.

"We know that in order for the government to continue to deliver increases in education funding, we rely on a strong and diverse economy to do so,” MsLandry said.

"Why won't they (ALP) support the industry that delivers jobs and wealth for so many CQ families - the coal industry.

"If Mr Shorten and his candidates was at all serious about funding schools, they would provide support for Adani's Carmichael mine and the development of the Galilee Basin.

"We are a government who is doing both, we are delivering record school funding and backing the workers of Central Queensland's mines.”