Public Service Medal for dedicated Central West councillor

DESMOND Howard has a long and respected history working in small remote councils across Central West Queensland.

Mr Howard grew up in Jericho, where he started working for the council there in 1979.

Having worked in local government for 41 years, the 65- year-old has progressed various initiatives including critical infrastructure upgrades, successful pest and weed management programs, disaster response and recovery activities and much-needed community development programs.

His most notable feat was the amalgamation of Barcaldine Regional Council in 2008.

Residing in Alpha for most of his life, Mr Howard worked as CEO of Barcaldine Regional Council until he retired in 2018 for about 12 months before being pulled back to public ­service.

In 2019, he applied for the position of CEO of Blackall Tambo Regional Council, where he has worked for the past 13 months.

“I have been fortunate enough to work on many of the regional issues that affect us out here,” he said.

“The work we do through local government is to make the area a better place.”

Mr Howard has been awarded a Public Service Medal for his outstanding public service to local government in Queensland.

He said he was shocked when he heard he would be receiving the prestigious honour but didn’t think he had done anything outstanding.

“I have just done my job and try to put in more than 100 per cent,” he said.

“I am honoured to accept this medal. If it helps recognise what happens in Western Queensland that is another achievement.

“I have been extremely fortunate to have a family support me through everything I have done and that’s what you need if you are going to spend long periods of time in any profession.”