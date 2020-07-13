Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man will face court after allegedly performing a sexual act toward a man who was fishing on the North Coast. Picture: Pete Johnson
A man will face court after allegedly performing a sexual act toward a man who was fishing on the North Coast. Picture: Pete Johnson
Crime

Public sex act accused to front court

Liana Turner
13th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is due to face court later this month after he allegedly carried out a sexual act upon another man on the North Coast.

Police said in a statement the alleged victim, a 27-year-old man, was fishing in an area near Tweed Coast Rd at Wooyung about 12.50pm on Friday when he was approached by the accused.

The 62-year-old, from Bogangar, was engaged in a conversation with the younger man when the alleged victim noticed he was "performing a sexual act", police said.

"The victim returned to his vehicle and noted the registration number of the alleged offenders vehicle," police said in a statement.

"Later that same day police attended the home of the alleged offender where he was placed under arrest and conveyed to the Tweed Heads Police Station."

There, he was charged with carrying out a sexual act with another without consent and intimidation.

He was granted conditional bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, July 27.

north coast crime northern rivers crime public sex act tweed byron police district tweed crime tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New rideshare player to enter Central Queensland

        premium_icon New rideshare player to enter Central Queensland

        Technology Rockhampton, Gladstone and Tannum Sands have all been named in international rideshare company’s regional Australian expansion.

        Appalling number of drivers speeding in school zones

        premium_icon Appalling number of drivers speeding in school zones

        News REVEALED: Number of motorists caught in Central region.

        • 13th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        LAST DAY: Support local news and get a new tablet

        premium_icon LAST DAY: Support local news and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news

        Licence two years expired and he just kept driving

        premium_icon Licence two years expired and he just kept driving

        News MICHAEL Alexander George chanced his hand more than once.