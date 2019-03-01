Public urged to get involved in weekend charity golf event

FUND RAISING: Rockhampton men's shed's James Lawler, Marion Lawler and Les Brooks hope the public will get behind their charity golf tournament this weekend.

FUND RAISING: Rockhampton men's shed's James Lawler, Marion Lawler and Les Brooks hope the public will get behind their charity golf tournament this weekend. Allan Reinikka ROK270219amenshed

CALLING all golfers, rustle up your mates and keep your Sunday morning free because there's a charity golf tournament happening in support of a vital community organisation.

Rockhampton's Men's Shed provides a valuable service to the local region by creating a meeting place for people to spend time together and overcome the increasing program social isolation.

The organisation have grown too big for their trusty old shed and are now busily fund-raising to build a new shed complex at CQUniversity.

NEW SHEDS: Rockhampton's Men's Shed is taking shape thanks to the assistance of a graphic designer. Contributed

READ: Strong community support for Rockhampton Men's Shed's bold plans

Rockhampton Men's Shed chairman Jim Lawler's hoped the CQ community would rally behind this weekend's Rockhampton Men's Shed's charity golf tournament and get them one step closer to their goal of new sheds.

Mr Lawler said the tournament would be in a two person ambrose format, taking place at one the region's best golf courses, Capricorn Resort Golf Yeppoon, with registration starting at 8am for a 9am tee off.

"We would like to extend an invitation to (the public) to attend what looks like being a great day with many prizes for the golfers an plenty of raffles and money boards to keep you busy,” Mr Lawler said.

"We are also catering for a BBQ at lunch time and an afternoon tea to finish the day.

"Queensland Senator Matt Canavan and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry have donated some significant prizes as have Drummond Golf, Battery world and Betta electrical to name just some.”

It will cost $50 per person to enter the tournament which will feature winner and runner up prizes, nearest to the pin prizes, lucky door prizes and raffles.

READ: No need to be lonely with a shed like this beauty

On Thursday, Rockhampton Men's Shed celebrated a milestone of 5 years as a incorporated association and 5 years at the CQ University North Rockhampton Campus.

Mr Lawler said he was looking forward to celebrating their 6th year in their new sheds on the CQ University Campus.

READ: New, improved Rocky Men's Shed step closer to reality

For further details:

Phone: 0412296014 or Email: rockymensshed@gmail.com