Public warned not to approach Mt Pleasant carjacking suspect

UPDATE 2.45PM: Police are still searching for a man on the run after he stole a white Toyota LandCruiser at knifepoint from the Mount Pleasant Centre.

Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said the wanted man approached a woman in her 30s about 10.40am while armed with a knife and demanded keys to her vehicle, which he then drove off in.

The suspect is described as being in his 30s, Caucasian with a slim build, about 170cm tall with a shaved head and a short goatee, wearing a grey singlet.

Police urged the public to be on the lookout for the man and a white 2018 Toyota LandCruiser with the registration 822YQJ.

“Please do not engage with that vehicle, but please advise police of its location and your sighting via PoliceLink,” Inspector Armitt said.

“Any crime of this nature is always concerning.

“We are investigating the matter using our CIB resources and our detectives and we’ll be giving it a high priority.”

Detective Inspector Tom Armitt from Mackay police. Picture: Melanie Whiting

He said the suspect and victim did not know each other.

It is unknown at this stage if the offender was known to police prior to the incident.

Inspector Armitt said the victim was doing well given the circumstances.

“She’s obviously upset that her vehicle has been stolen, but she is holding up well,” he said.

Police are urging people to be alert to their surroundings as the suspect remains on the run.

“Everybody has a responsibility for their own safety,” Inspector Armitt said.

“Events like these are an exception – they don’t occur regularly.”

Anyone with information should phone PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

UPDATE 1PM: Extensive police patrols have tracked a white Toyota LandCruiser stolen at knifepoint at Mount Pleasant Centre to the northern fringes of the Mackay region.

The vehicle was spotted at various points from Habana to the Seaforth area with a confirmed sighting on the Bruce Highway heading north towards Calen about 12.50pm.

The LandCuiser is believed to have reached speeds in excess of 150km/h.

Officers have been stood down from pursuing the vehicle which was seen crossing to the wrong side of the Bruce Highway.

It was earlier seen on Yakapari Seaforth Rd and patrols along Mackay Habana Rd were also conducted.

Extensive police resources have been deployed in the search for the vehicle, stolen about 10.40am from the carpark at Mount Pleasant Centre.

It is understood the vehicle has a full tank of fuel.

Police at Mount Pleasant Centre after a reported carjacking about 10.40am on Wednesday, February 24. Picture: Melanie Whiting

11.20AM: A Toyota LandCruiser stolen at knifepoint at Mount Pleasant Centre is evading police across North Mackay.

The white car is believed to have been stolen in a brazen daylight carjacking about 10.40am from a car park at the shopping centre.

Several police crews swarmed the area and tracked the vehicle’s movements across North Mackay.

It has reportedly reached speeds of up to 120km/h on suburban streets and evaded a number of police crews.

The dog squad has been activated.

Latest sightings of the vehicle were around the Gooseponds area with it believed to have left the road and cut through the parklands.

INITIAL: Police are responding to reports of a carjacking at a Mackay shopping centre.

Initial witness reports suggested a man holding a knife threatened occupants of a white Toyota LandCruiser at the Mount Pleasant Centre.

Emergency services have arrived at the scene with police now searching for the stolen car.

The incident was reported about 10.40am with several police crews swarming the area.

Crews are also patrolling the area in search of 4WD, believed to have a full tank of fuel.

More to come.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons