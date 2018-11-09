Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bottlebrush pool at Crows Nest National Park, just enough water for kids to have great fun
Bottlebrush pool at Crows Nest National Park, just enough water for kids to have great fun Cassy Noonan
Environment

Public water hole 'unsafe' for swimming

Tobi Loftus
by
28th Jan 2019 9:57 AM | Updated: 1:08 PM

SWIMMERS have been warned to avoid a Toowoomba-region swimming hole out of fears it could cause ear infections and stomach disorders.

The Queensland Department of Environment and Science said all Crows Nest Creek waterholes, including the Bottlebrush Pool in Crows Nest National Park, are unsafe for swimming.

"Dry conditions have made the waterholes in the creek unsafe for swimming," the department warned.

"Swimming in the stagnant or slow moving water is likely to cause ear infections, stomach disorders or other health complaints."

The Bottlebrush Pool is a popular natural swimming spot for Toowoomba locals to keep cool in the summer months.

Several Toowoomba dams are also closed due to bacteria contamination, including Perseverance Dam and Lake Cooby. 

Yarramalong Weir on the Condamine River, southwest of Toowoomba, remains open to swimmers.

Wivenhoe Dam, about an hour south of Toowoomba, also remains open to swimmers. 

More Stories

crows nest national park editors picks swimming hole toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Weight loss journey: How this man plans to lose 100kg

    Weight loss journey: How this man plans to lose 100kg

    Health This father is on a mission to help people transform their lifestyle: 'I had built a 'fat fort' and was hiding in my body and felt trapped'

    Will the rain come for a thirsty Central Queensland?

    premium_icon Will the rain come for a thirsty Central Queensland?

    Weather What Central Queensland can expect as the north experiences a deluge

    What's open and closed in CQ on Australia Day holiday

    premium_icon What's open and closed in CQ on Australia Day holiday

    Whats On The cafes and venues open in Rockhampton and Yeppoon

    Latest figures show state of the construction sector in CQ

    premium_icon Latest figures show state of the construction sector in CQ

    Business Tight vacancy rates don't seem to have made an impact yet