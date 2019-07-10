Publican by night, taxi driver after dark

Sun Palms Motel operators Kylie and Tim Pleming wouldn't swap the hospitality industry for the world.

ROCKHAMPTON publican Tim Pleming works 70 hours a week and when the bar is quiet, he has been known to drive home patrons who have over-indulged.

By his own admission he's no spring chicken these days, rising the better side of 57 years of age.

But that doesn't stop him going the extra yard to invest in, and re-invest in, the relationships he has with patrons and most importantly, the community.

Tim and his wife Kylie have operated the Sun Palms Motel in Rockhampton for the past six years.

It was a loyal patron who revealed Tim's unofficial cabbie status, but it drove (pardon the pun) this author to find out more about the bloke behind the generosity.

Tim started out running a nightclub at Wagga in New South Wales when he was 20.

Twelve months later he left his twin brother to operate the nightclub and he took a different direction, purchasing a lease on a pub at Albury with his cousin.

Right from the outset, having a community focus was at the forefront of Tim's mind.

"We (the pub) sponsored the local footy team in Wagga and I played for them,” Tim said.

"The same thing happened in the mid-90's when we ended up at Yeppoon running The Strand Hotel, we sponsored the Swans AFL team and I played footy for them.”

Tim and Kylie operated The Strand for 15 years, followed by The Sundowner (now The Q Motel), before taking over the lease at Sun Palms Motel in 2013.

"We now sponsor the Brothers Aussie Rules club and also Drovers rugby union,” Tim said.

"You know it's good for local, family-run businesses to get behind sport in their communities.

"Local sporting clubs can't go to (big liquor supermarket chains) to get sponsorship, and family-run pubs like us find it hard to compete with those big guys, so we always hope that our support is returned in-kind and the people who we help, then decide to support the local pub.

"It's just like the small butchers and bakers - while they're battling away out there trying to survive, don't think that when they disappear, the big chains will just keep their prices low.

"Most people probably understand that.

"And I get that it's a convenience thing to go and get everything in the one spot, but if you're just going out specifically to get a carton of beer, people should support their local bottle shop.”

As the name suggests, Sun Palms Motel is more than just a pub and bottle-o.

"We have about 17 staff because we have a 45-room motel,” Tim said.

"The hardest thing is getting staff to do part-time shifts because if it's their second job, they lose half of what they make in tax.

"I don't understand that.

"Why crucify a person who wants to earn more money by working hard?”

Speaking of working hard, this legend that is growing about Tim working 70 hours a week and still finding time to drive pub patrons home, is it really true?

"Yeah I've even driven Bill (Reid), the pub's owner, home a few times,” Tim confessed.

"Sometimes I joke with people first and ask them if they would like a ride home.

"When they say yes, I tell them: 'The kids' bikes are just out there, you can ride them home if you like'.”

On the children front, Tim said his two sons, Samuel and Jacob, won't be following their father's footsteps into pubs.

"No, they've both always had other ambitions.

"But that's okay.

"Kylie and I really enjoy the hospitality industry and having the motel attached here, means that you get to meet different people from all over the country when they come to Rocky for business, holidays or even if they're just travelling through.”