Police were called to an incident at the Pine Beach Hotel, Emu Park, about 9.10pm on Thursday.
Publican taken to hospital after alleged assault

Darryn Nufer
Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
4th Sep 2020 10:31 AM
A PUBLICAN was taken to hospital last night after he was allegedly assaulted at an Emu Park hotel.

Police were called to an incident at the Pine Beach Hotel about 9.10pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man allegedly attended the hotel in response to a family member who was there and having trouble with a group of men from out of town.

The police spokesman said the man allegedly lost his temper and the owner of the hotel tried talking to him to calm him down.

The 55-year-old victim was allegedly punched in the ribs and pushed to the ground, police said.

The police spokesman said other people intervened but no-one else was allegedly assaulted.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Police charged a 31-year-old man with assault occasioning bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on September 24.

