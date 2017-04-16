WATCH: 'Tough': High-risk race to tie crabs at CQ pub

THERE was high risk and high stakes at Keppel Sands over the weekend as brave competitors put their bodies on the line to try to clinch ultimate Pubtastic honours.

But try as they might, no one could beat 15-year veteran crab tier Jeremy Harmsworth.

With claws almost as nimble and dangerous as his crustacean counterpart, Mr Harmsworth tied his way to victory and as cheers erupted, was crowned the crab-tying king.

He said Pubtastic, the Keppel Sands annual crab tying and crab racing festival formerly know as Crabtastic, was an event he rarely missed.

"It was a bit of a small turnout today but there are a few guys that have been tying for a few years," he said of the competition.

"The first heat was pretty tough against Benno and Rocket.

"We have all been tying against each other for quite a few years now so anyone could have won that first heat."

Crab tying: The Keppel Sands "Pubtastic" drew a vocal crowd to watch the crab tying competition which was ultimately won by Jeremy Harsworth. Video CHRIS ISON.

They say practice makes perfect, but a 12-month hiatus from crab tying did not seem to hinder Mr Harmsworth.

"I haven't really tied many grabs for the last 12 months. We used to try and practise before an event but now I guess we don't bother too much about it," he said.

"It's just about being confident and just taking your time and getting it right. You make one mistake and that's it. You've got to start again and you're finished, especially against those guys because they very rarely make a mistake."

With snappy competitors, he said crab tying came with risks.

"There has been a few fingers and toes that have been grabbed in the last few years," he said.

"Probably one of the best ones is old Gary Parter -

he had a crab on the end

of his toe probably for about an hour and a half until

they took a set of pliers and got it off, so yeah it's high risk."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Harmsworth said ultimately the contest was about supporting the local community.

"It's a small community in Keppel Sands so everyone out in the community plus the outskirts of Keppel Sands, they all come down and get involved," he said.

"It's really important to support these local sports groups as they give a lot back. On Sunday they did an Easter drop for the kids."

Crabtastic organiser Trevor Eaton said the event, which has run for more than a decade, provided a major boost to local businesses and sporting clubs.

"Around about $1700 was raised for the Keppel Sands Cricket Club," Mr Eaton said.

"The crowd was down a bit on last year but people spent more money, so it was a very successful day for us.

"We just want to thank everyone for their support."