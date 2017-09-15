PUMPED: Crossfit teams primed for ultimate fitness test

PUMPED UP: Clint Withers, Hayley Acutt and Reis Corby are among six debutants on the VidaFit Rockhampton teams competing this weekend.

CROSSFIT: Six members of Rockhampton VidaFit will make their debut in the Queensland heat of the All Star Affiliate Series in Brisbane this weekend.

VidaFit will field three six-member teams at the two day-event, the first step in trying to qualify for the national final in Sydney later this year.

Director Dan Withers is confident that rookies Clint Withers, Hayley Acutt, Reis Corby, Paige Benson, Kristie Elson and Lachlan Scheuber will acquit themselves well.

"It's really exciting for them. They've put in a lot of hard work over the last nine months and it's good to see them reap the rewards of that,” he said.

"They've been training in our competition squad for quite a few months. They indicated they were keen to compete and they're going really well.

"We hold in-house competitions here to make sure they're familiar with the competition environment.

"They'll just focus on what they can control in the workouts, their execution and game plan and I'm sure they will perform well.”

Withers said a total of 110 teams would compete this weekend, each put through six workouts that tested 10 different components of fitness including endurance, speed and strength.

"The field is really, really competitive and it's going to be an incredibly tough competition, with some of the best athletes from across Queensland and Australia taking part.

"But we're prepared and everyone's in top shape. We'll go down there and throw it all on the competition floor and see how we got at the end of the day.

"If we can walk away with our top side in the top 10 that would be a fantastic achievement and would be enough to get us through to the national final.”

VidaFit's top team finished sixth out of more than 100 teams at the national final last year and Withers says his athletes continued to learn from each competition.

"We've worked really hard on a few different areas and addressed some of the things worked a little bit against us in the heats last year,” he said.

"These guys have been training six, seven days a week for the last two months.

"If we execute this weekend the way we've trained, I think all teams will fare really well.”