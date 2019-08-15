Pumping the wallet hard with fuel prices

THE pump is hitting Biloela residents hip pocket as we see some of the highest fuel prices in regional Queensland.

Fuel prices in Biloela are much higher compared to other regional communities such as Moranbah and Gooniwindi , highlighted by Biloela's average unleaded fuel costing 17cents more than Roma's across July this year (2019).

As a result, fuel retailers in the Biloela area last month also took one of the highest indicative retail margins across all of Queensland - 14.8 cents per litre (cpl).

RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie emphasised a lack of competition in the region as the driver for the high prices.

"While freight costs are a factor when it comes to fuel prices in regional areas, demand and competition are the main drivers,” Ms Ritchie said.

"The average price of unleaded for regional Queensland last month (July) was 139.0cpl, while the average price in Biloela was 149.7cpl.

Biloela resident of 15 years Brett Dumbleton commutes to and from Blackwater for work where he's been pounded by high fuel prices.

"I fill up here before I go and I fill up in Blackwater before I come home after my work rotation,” Mr Dumbleton said.

"It's ridiculous the prices there and here (Biloela).

"My dad on Monday left Biloela and drove to Monto too fill up on his way home to Burrum Heads because it was 9cpl cheaper than Biloela.”

Mr Dumbleton pointed out that he knows a lot of the Biloela community are fed up with high fuel prices.

"Everyone, all my mates, neighbours, I think everyone is over it,” Mr Dumbleton said.

"There making a million dollars out of everyone, they're just getting richer and richer.

"It's time for the little guy to stand up.”

More residents took to Facebook to share their frustration on the price difference in the shire.

Julie Taylor said Bilo, Banana and Moura all a rip off and owned by the same company- they've got the monopoly- no competition.... price fuel however they want - we need regulators!!!

Deborah Carr said it was 'ridiculous we have to pay more than than other regional towns'.

In response to questions over their pricing of fuel in the region a Puma Energy spokesperson said, "Puma Energy is dedicated to providing customers with high-quality fuels and services at a competitive price.”

Biloela's BP is owned by independent business partners who set their own retail pricing, not the overarching BP company.

"Generally speaking, the price at the pump is impacted by a number of different factors,” BP spokesperson said. "In particular, international product prices and competition between service stations in a local area. There are also other factors including exchange rates, taxes and local operating costs.”

Prices

Average Unleaded prices in regional QLD July 2019

Atherton145.8cpl

Biloela149.7cpl

Blackwater159.9cpl

Bowen144.3cpl

Goondiwindi129.6cpl

Innisfail141.8cpl

Longreach155.6cpl

Mareeba143.9cpl

Moranbah138.8cpl

Roma132.2cpl