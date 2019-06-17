Punch thrown in neighbourly dispute about tree branches

A MAN who punched a neighbour in the face after a dispute about leaves and branches being dumped in his yard has been placed on a 12-month probation order.

Christopher Edward Hudson, 39, of Bowen pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to assault occasioning bodily harm, possessing property used in the commission of a crime, possessing utensils or pipes that had been used and unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court the victim had mowed a neighbour's lawn on April 2.

Afterwards, he was asked to return to that neighbour's house to talk to Hudson - who lived next door to the neighbour whose lawn had been mowed.

Hudson complained the victim had dumped leaves and branches in his backyard, before punching him in the mouth, Sgt Myors said.

The victim fell onto the driveway and hit his elbow, suffered a swollen lip and small cuts to the inside of his mouth, as well as a graze on his elbow, Sgt Myors said.

The court was told Hudson continued to stand over the man until a neighbour intervened.

Police who attended saw branches on Hudson's property.

In a separate incident, on May 3, two Viagra tablets, a small amount of marijuana, a bong, clip-seal bags, a container with magnets and a notepad with names and money amounts next to them that police alleged was a "tick sheet" used for the sale of drugs, was found during a search of Hudson's home.

The court heard Hudson told police at the time that the Viagra - which was found in his bedroom - belonged to a friend and the clip-seal bags were used to store hooks and sinkers for fishing.

He also told police at the time he did not sell drugs, Sgt Myors said.

Solicitor Cleo Rewald told the court her client did not dispute he "whacked" the victim.

However she said Hudson had seen "fronds" at the boundary of the property on his side of the fence.

Mrs Rewald said Hudson had hit the man after being called a "junkie".

"He took exception to this," Mrs Rewald said.

She also told the court her client had wanted to write a letter of apology but police said he was not allowed contact the victim.

Mrs Rewald said her client told the court he stood by his statements to police that the Viagra was not his.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead put Hudson on a probation order for the assault and ordered he pay $500 in compensation to the victim.

He also fined Hudson a total of $500 for the three drug offences.