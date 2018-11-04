Menu
Punched over spreading rumours about step-daughter

Kerri-Anne Mesner
4th Nov 2018 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:29 AM
A MAN got into a physical altercation with another who spread rumours around town about his step-daughter's pregnancy.

Scott Robert Parker pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday to one count of assault causing bodily harm, one driving SPER suspended, one driving disqualified and one failing to appear.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were called to a disturbance in Gracemere on August 26 at 4.10pm and found Parker in the garage.

She said Parker told police the victim had been spreading rumours about his around town, saying he had fathered his step-daughter's unborn child.

Ms King said Parker had punched the victim in the face and said "I'll slit your throat and kill you when I get out of jail".

The victim suffered minor bruising and did not seek compensation.

Earlier in the year, Parker was intercepted driving on Platen St, Gracemere, while his licence was suspended by the State Penalties and Enforcement Registry on May 9.

Parker told the court he had forgotten to change his address with SPER.

He was intercepted on September 11 driving on Gracemere-Gavial Creek Rd while his licence was disqualified due to demerit points.

Parker was ordered to a six-month prison sentence, wholly suspended and operational for 18 months for the assault, and fined $300 for the driving offences along with disqualified from driving for seven months.

