Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nathan Borges Periera Da Silva
Nathan Borges Periera Da Silva
Crime

Punching boss in face ‘a great pity’: Judge

by CRAIG DUNLOP
18th Jul 2019 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DARWIN man's decision to repeatedly punch his boss in the face after being sacked from a Winnellie business was "a great pity", a judge has said.

Nathan Borges Pereira Da Silva, 25, last week pleaded guilty to property damage and aggravated assault, having attacked his boss and broken his spectacles when an HR representative told him he no longer had a job.

During the attack, Da Silva yelled "you lost my job you c**t", among other profanities.

Judge Tanya Fong Lim on Wednesday said: "It is a great pity that a young man like yourself has been involved in this sort of offending".

"It was a sustained attack and you didn't stop until somebody intervened," she said.

"This will now be a mark against your name which will cause some difficulty for you in relation to your future."

Da Silva was sentenced to community work and a two month suspended sentence over the attack.

He was also ordered to pay the cost of his former bosses replacement spectacles.

More Stories

boss crime editors picks employment nathan borges pereira da silva punch sacked

Top Stories

    Community grieves young life lost in Nine Mile crash

    premium_icon Community grieves young life lost in Nine Mile crash

    News He was in the front passenger seat of a car travelling on Malchi Nine Mile Rd when it veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

    Mum calls on friends to help crash victim pull through

    premium_icon Mum calls on friends to help crash victim pull through

    News "Hamish is one angel that we all need to stay with us."

    Council reveals impending future for Rocky Music Bowl

    premium_icon Council reveals impending future for Rocky Music Bowl

    News Changes to happen to music attraction within the coming months

    Murder link to 500g marijuana possession

    premium_icon Murder link to 500g marijuana possession

    Crime Police found marijuana during raid of Rockhampton residence