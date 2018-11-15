Punjabi Indian restaurant owner's grocery saga with Coles

A ROCKHAMPTON Indian restaurant owner told police he didn't think it was wrong to take about $150 of groceries from Coles without paying because he did it right in front of staff.

Punjabi owner Manmeen Singh Minhas, 47, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of dishonest use of shop goods.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the City Centre Plaza Coles manager witnessed Minhas load groceries from his trolley onto a conveyor belt at a check out station before the station attendee left to serve customers at the cigarette counter.

She said after waiting a while, Minhas reloaded the groceries in the trolley and left the store without paying, not stopping when staff called out for him to stop.

Ms King said when police spoke with Minhas, he admitted taking the groceries but did not see it as stealing as he did it overtly in front of staff.

Minhas was ordered to pay $150 restitution and received a three-month Good Behaviour bond with a recognisance of $350.