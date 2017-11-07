Punter travels from Sydney to watch Melbourne Cup in Rocky

WINNING PUNTER: Brendan Sainsbury was one of the winner's at the Melbourne Cup celebrations at Callaghan Park.

WINNING PUNTER: Brendan Sainsbury was one of the winner's at the Melbourne Cup celebrations at Callaghan Park. Sean Fox

WHY have Sydney when you can celebrate Melbourne Cup in Rockvegas?

Brendan Sainsbury travelled all the way from the nation's biggest city to win a bet at the cup at Callaghan Park earlier this afternoon.

He said he'd enjoyed a wonderful day in sunny Queensland.

The punter spontaneously picked the winning horse, Rekindling solely for its name.

Brendan jokingly said he would drink his winnings.

This year's Melbourne Cup was more exciting for Brendan, not having to work this year like every other.

Good friends Jim Norris and Allen Lyons enjoyed placing a bet on the Melbourne Cup.

"We are both pensioners so it's good to get together, I live at the beach and Jimmy lives up here so we can see each other when we come to the races,” Allen said.

Before I met them prior to the Flemington race this afternoon, they had both already had a win.

They had each placed a bet on a horse called Tahenee earlier in the day.

Jim had placed a bet on Almandin which came second at the Melbourne Cup.

Before they prepared for the year's biggest race, Jim and Allen enjoyed the Yeppoon Races last Saturday.

"I haven't been over here for Melbourne Cup for a while, my wife and I used to sit at home and enjoy our company together watching it on television,” Jim said.

Jim and Allen both agreed they were not big punters but enjoyed the racing scene.

The men said if they were to win, they'd give their winnings to their grandchildren.

Allen said he had worked within the racing scene for 50 years as a bookmaker's clerk while Jim started in the racing scene in January 1954.

"For 63 years, I've either worked here or come to the the races,” Jim said.

One of the bookies at Callaghan Park, Dorothy Porter said she was surprised crowds were not as big this year when she had collected bets.

However, Dorothy added it could have been busier in other area at the racecourse complex.

Dorothy told me she had been going "not too bad” with a reasonable amount of money coming through from punters.

It appeared Rocky punters did not have a favourite horse collectively.

Dorothy said on the whole, people had generally placed a bet on a mixture of horses.