'Pup' to the rescue at Rocky speedway meeting

HELPING HAND: Rockhampton's Anthony 'Pup' Purcell (left) receives a heartfelt thank you from John McDonald from Lismore.

SPEEDWAY: When the axle broke on his race car in practice on Friday night, Lismore driver Zac McDonald faced the devastating prospect of having to make the nine-hour trip home without even starting in the weekend speedway meeting in Rockhampton.

But as word of his predicament filtered through the speedway confraternity at the city's showgrounds, Rockhampton's Anthony 'Pup' Purcell came to the rescue.

A replacement axle was found and Pup, from Rocky business Purcell Drive Shafts and Balancing, spent several hours in his workshop redrilling what was a Falcon part so it was usable in Zac's Commodore.

Zac was back on track and racing in qualifying when trouble struck again when he "got fenced” in the third heat.

Again, Pup and the Rocky speedway community came out in force to help with the repairs and Zac was able to realise his goal of racing in the final of the AMCA Nationals Queensland title.

Lismore's Zac McDonald was thrilled at the community support. PAM MCKAY

Zac's dad John was overwhelmed by the locals' generosity, and in particular Pup.

"I can't believe a complete stranger offered up his time, his equipment and his workshop to get the axle ready for us,” he said.

"When the axle broke on Friday we really thought we would be packing up and heading home the next day but instead my young bloke made it through to the final.

"And I've got to thank everyone who helped out when Zac had trouble in the qualifying heat. They just swarmed us and opened their hearts to us.

"It was just amazing and it's really made our weekend.”

Pup said he had no hesitation helping someone in need.

"It just wouldn't have been right for them to drive nine hours and not get to race. I was happy to help them.”

Zac finished mid-field in the Queensland title feature but he said he would return to Lismore with fond memories of Rockhampton.

"Rockhampton Speedway is awesome, I'll definitely be back, without a doubt,” he said.