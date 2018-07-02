Puppies dumped and left fighting for life in Yeppoon bush

CUTE AS BUTTONS; Two of the surviving puppies with their carer Andrea Chamberlein.

SIX YOUNG puppies were found abandoned, all tangled in long grass, fighting for their life, by a walker in bushland in Pacific Heights near Yeppoon.

It's just one of the sad stories volunteer animal care organisation, Capricorn Animal Aid (CAA) hears every day.

Unfortunately, despite an abundance of love and care by the volunteers carers, not all the puppies could make it.

Four puppies sadly needed to be put down due to medical reasons ranging from ulcerated eye, rotten leg and broken limbs.

The time of exposure in the bush alone without their mother at such a young age was also a major contributing factor.

In good news, two little puppies were fighters and are proving to be growing into becoming healthy pets.

Their carer Andrea Chamberlein was excited to say they have doubled in weight since they came into CAA's care on June 11.

"They are doing amazingly well,” she said.

"They are just about to eat real food, coming off the milk.

"They love interacting with the other dogs at home.

"One of them had problems with it's front legs and he is now walking well and getting stronger.”

They are doing so well, they will be ready for adoption in around four weeks time.

Ms Chamberlein pleads with the local community to get their pets desexed.

"As far as desexing goes, these little guys are the result of an unwanted litter,” she said.

"We see that all the time, puppies being surrendered or in this case being left and a number dying as a result.

"If we could stop unwanted litters that would make a huge difference.”

CAA looks after all the abandoned and unwanted animals of the region.

"And there is a lot in this region,” Ms Chamberlein said.

"CAA believes that all animals deserve a caring and loving home and part of that is doing microchipping and desexing.

Microchipping is also "extremely important”, Ms Chamberlein said.

"Each week we are pulling dogs out of the pound, some of them are microchipped but the details aren't updated and owners can't be tracked,” she said.

CAA is made up of volunteers who mostly all work full-time and give up their own time to help the animals.

It is funded through community fundraising.

While there is an adoption fee on the animal, this covers the vet costs and it is heavily subsidised.