Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

‘Puppy farm, bootleg booze ring’ shut down in Bandidos raid

by Jack Morphet
21st Sep 2019 12:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A Bandidos bikie clubhouse has been dismantled, where police shut down an alleged illegal puppy farm and a bootleg booze ring.

The feared police unit responsible for disrupting gang activity, Strike Force Raptor, raided the outlaw motorcycle gang clubhouse at Belgravia Road, Molong, in the state's Central West yesterday morning.

Inside the bikie stronghold, police found a mural of Ned Kelly in a motorocylce vest with Bandidos patches next to a sign saying "expect no mercy", cupcakes decorated with a skull in club colours, and a motorbike helmet emblazoned with the phrase "jail fund" across the visor.

Outside, a fire drum was stencilled with the "Bandidos OC" logo.

Investigators uncovered an unlicensed ‘puppy farm’ on the property.
Investigators uncovered an unlicensed ‘puppy farm’ on the property.

 

A replica handgun seized during the raid. Pictures: NSW Police
A replica handgun seized during the raid. Pictures: NSW Police


Strike force investigators were supported by local police, the dog squad and bomb disposal squad.

Police also seized two firearms, ammunition and a replica firearm in related searches on homes in Eurimbla and Orange.

The guns will now undergo forensic and ballistic examination.

Officers located numerous items relating to the operation of a restricted premises.
Officers located numerous items relating to the operation of a restricted premises.

Further inquiries will also be made into the alleged puppy farm, which consisted of a series of outdoor mesh cages with dogs.

Strike Force Raptor conducts proactive investigations and intelligence-based, high-impact policing operations to dismantle any network engaged in serious organised criminal activity impacting NSW.

As part of Strike Force Raptor's successful tactic of frustrating bikies into submission, police also handed out five traffic tickets, three red label defect notices and three consorting warnings.

Investigations under Strike Force Birrewa are continuing, and charges are expected to be laid in relation to the seized firearms.

Police seized two firearms, ammunition, and a replica firearm.
Police seized two firearms, ammunition, and a replica firearm.
Cupcakes decorated with a skull in club colours.
Cupcakes decorated with a skull in club colours.
Police question a man outside the property.
Police question a man outside the property.
Items seized during the raid.
Items seized during the raid.

More Stories

Top Stories

    Brisbane billionaire may be saviour for Bounty Mining

    premium_icon Brisbane billionaire may be saviour for Bounty Mining

    News A WHITE knight has emerged as a potential saviour for the owners of a Blackwater mine.Bounty Mining, which acquired the Cook Colliery near Blackwater and other...

    Clock is ticking for CQ grazier

    premium_icon Clock is ticking for CQ grazier

    News Dry conditions in CQ have forced one grazier to sell last of his commercial...

    What’s on around CQ this school holidays

    premium_icon What’s on around CQ this school holidays

    News With Term 3 over here's what you can do with the kids for the school holidays

    Unique coastal property snapped up before auction

    premium_icon Unique coastal property snapped up before auction

    News Huge plans are already in the works for the property, which was sold after spending...