PUPPY LOVE: Central Queensland's 50 most adorable dogs

Winston is very mooo-ved by his relationship with Stump the calf. Chelsea Bligh

WELL, Central Queensland you really do love your doggos.

We asked to see pictures of your precious four-legged canine friends and we were inundated.

Being an office of dog-lovers, we were delighted to see your gorgeous pooches.

We loved every one of them: from the german shepherds and the mini dachshund to the frenchies and the staffies.

It was a tough job and there was some debate in the office mixed in with the squeals of delight as each photo was met with collective "oohs" and "aahs".

But we promised you the 50 most adorable and here you have it.

If your dog didn't make it, please give them an extra cuddle and a Schmacko from us.