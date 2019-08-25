Purple Wiggle Lachlan Gillespie finds new love

Their marriage sent fans into a spin, while their shock separation left them heartbroken.

A year since splitting with Emma "Yellow Wiggle" Watkins, Purple Wiggle Lachlan Gillespie has found new love - and he didn't have to look far.

Gillespie is dating ­esteemed Australian Ballet senior artist Dana Stephensen, whom he is believed to have met while recording a video segment for The Wiggles.

The relationship comes as it emerged Watkins, also formerly a ballerina, and Gillespie finalised their divorce in recent months after two years of marriage.

Lachlan Gillespie and Dana Stephensen are believed to have met on set filming a Wiggles segment. Picture: Instagram

Stephensen, previously married to Melbourne photographer Michael Kai with whom she has a four-year-old son, can be seen performing in a number of The Wiggles video clips online.

It is believed Gillespie continues to be on good terms with Watkins and members of The Wiggles have ­embraced his new love.

Yellow Wiggle Anthony Field, red Wiggle Simon Price and Watkins have all liked and commented on several of ­Stephensen's Instagram posts.

The whole Wiggles cast is reportedly happy for the new couple. Picture: Supplied

"All The Wiggles members, including Emma, are really happy for Lachy," a source close to the group said.

"He and Emma remain good friends and both wish the best for one another."

Stephensen, who joined the Australian Ballet School in 2002 and has toured with the company to cities, including Tokyo, London, New York and Paris, took her son Jasper to a Wiggles concert in July, sharing a photograph on which Gillespie posted four ­coloured heart emojis.

Stephensen also recently featured in the coffee table book Grace Mothers, alongside Australian actor Teresa Palmer, British journalist Pandora Sykes, designer Collette Dinnigan and UK financier and campaigner Dame Helena Morrissey, speaking of her love for her son.

Watkins and Gillespie split after only a year of marriage but they are on good terms as they continue to work with each other. Picture: Adam Taylor

The new romance comes just months after Gillespie and Watkins' divorce was made official after announcing their split in August last year, two years after their lavish wedding in the Southern Highlands.

"After separating last year, Emma and Lachlan have amicably divorced," a spokeswoman confirmed on Saturday.

"Emma, Lachlan and The Wiggles won't be commenting beyond this."

Watkins and Gillespie dated in secret for two years before The Sunday Telegraph revealed their rom­ance in 2015, shortly before they got engaged.