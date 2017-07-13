24°
News

Push for ADF full-time in CQ

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 13th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
MILITARY: AAV's (amphibious armered vehicle) land on a beach at Shoalwater Bay.
MILITARY: AAV's (amphibious armered vehicle) land on a beach at Shoalwater Bay. Allan Reinikka

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NAVAL base in Gladstone, a permanent base in Rockhampton and defence force hangers at the Rockhampton Airport were flagged as potential Australian Defence Force infrastructure projects that could be needed with the increase activity at Shoalwater Bay.

The ideas were raised as a result of a Senate inquiry in Rockhampton yesterday into the impact of ADF training activities and facilities on rural and regional communities. The inquiry moves to Townsville tomorrow and was ordered in February.

Senate inquiry committee chair Alex Gallacher said the aim of the committee was to find out what was being spent by ADF in regional communities where they held training activities.

"It's not visible at the moment,” he said.

Mr Gallacher has requested the ADF provide a break down of how much has been spent in the Rockhampton/Livingstone council areas in recent years in terms of contracts.

Commodore Allison Norris, who is in charge of Talisman Saber 2017, said the budget for the exercise in 2015 was $22 million.

However, the inquiry heard, most of that was awarded to the main national contractors the ADF uses who then sub contract work out to local companies.

Commodore Norris was unable to give the inquiry a break down of what CQ businesses were subcontracted and for how much.

Senator Gallacher, along with Senator Claire Moore and Senator Chris Back listened to council representatives, community leaders, business owners, landowners and Australian Defence Force representatives.

Issues raised included land management, the relocation of two ADF rangers from Shoalwater Bay to Townsville, the lack of local businesses being awarded contracts, the lack of consultation with farmers prior to exercises, minimal funding contribution to the maintenance and upgrade of roads used by ADF to access Shoalwater, the handling of the land acquisition for the expansion of the military training facility, and the ADF's relationship with the community.

Senator Gallacher said he wanted to know, given the community's relationship with ADF goes back 50 years with the forming of Shoalwater Bay, what went 'catastrophically' wrong.

He said with the activities at Shoalwater Bay increasing, there would be a need for a permanent ADF presence in Rockhampton - not seven hours away in Townsville.

"Shoalwater Bay is a monstrous large piece of ground,” Capricornia Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser said.

"It's twice as big as the (Australian Capital Territory).

"In terms of its potential, its underutilised at the moment.”

Gladstone Regional Council's representative Michael Colen - who looks after economic development - said Gladstone was in a unique position to become a naval base with its harbour, established support businesses and low cost of living.

At the moment, Australian and other countries' defence force ships offload machinery and other equipment at Gladstone Harbour.

And aircraft land at Rockhampton Airport.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow told the inquest there was a parcel of land adjacent to the tarmac where hangers could be built that could be locked up and used by defence permanently.

"We believe we can have a more permanent presence,” she said.

Mayor Strelow raised how businesses in the region already supply for the Singapore Defence Force including Rocky's Own and Flexi Hire.

However, all parties agreed while the region has started see the Singaporeans in the community during their RnR days in recent years, there was very little presence from the Australian and Americans personnel involved in Talisman Saber.

It was also raised at the meeting how very little local businesses the Australian and Amercian defence forces use when at Shoalwater - bringing in supplies and contracting businesses from Townsville and Brisbane instead.

"We wear some of the disadvantages of the exercise and just get 'love and a cuddle' in exchange,” Mayor Strelow said.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig raised how parts of Stanage Bay Road had become "a goat track” due to too many military heavy vehicles using it, creating dangerous driving conditions for military personnel who have never driven on such roads.

He also raised the possibility of changing the Defence land boundaries to unlock Three Rivers at the northern end of Five Rocks Beach and creating an ecotourism facility.

The inquiry also discussed the ADF's handling of the proposed Shoalwater Bay Expansion in late 2016 and early 2017, along with submissions from the councils and chamber of commerce about how that expansion could benefit the region.

"This could have enormous ramifications for our economy,” Mr Fraser said.

"We just don't know what that will be.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  australian defence force capricornia chamber of commerce gladstone regional council livingstone shire council rockhampton regional council senate inquiry shoalwater bay military training area

Why CQ businesses are missing out on Defence contracts

Why CQ businesses are missing out on Defence contracts

CENTRAL Queensland businesses have limited opportunity to grab major Australian Defence Force contracts and it all comes down to definitions.

EXPLAINED: What's going on with Rocky's 'winter'

Cold weather.

Temps heat up across the region this weekend

Livingstone councillor's plan to back local business

TOUGH TIMES: Livingstone Shire Councillor Adam Belot wants council to favour local businesses when assessing tenders.

Plan to change the tender process to favour locals

AWESOME VISION: Rocky boy first Aussie to break 7-sec mark

REVVED UP: Rockhampton's Ace Edwards on his way to clocking his record pass at Willowbank Raceway.

Rocky rider hits 320kmh in record pass at Willowbank

Local Partners

Youth camp empowers local youngsters

THE Baha'i Junior Youth Spiritual Empowerment Program aims to assist youth in directing their energies to empowering themselves.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

When doing good pays off

DOING GOOD: The Good Guys Rockhampton supported local organisations Helping from Heaven and Care and Share Rockhampton each receiving a microwave, kettle and toaster to help clients that are starting over with nothing.

Good Guys get behind the CQ community to lend a hand.

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Our golden girl back to open uni games this afternoon

Cyclist Anna Meares was chosen as flag bearer for the 2016 Rio Olympics after announcing her retirement from the sport of cycling.

Locals are encouraged to turn out and show their support

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the 19th century Britain in a bid to rebuild his family empire and redeem himself.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Judah Kelly is king of the charts with record numbers

SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.

Voice single rising up to rival past winners

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

MOVIE REVIEW: Nicole Kidman bewitches in The Beguiled

Nicole Kidman in a scene from the movie The Beguiled.

What The Beguiled lacks in pacing, spellbinding Kidman makes up for.

Bickmore ‘in box seat’ to replace Hamish & Andy

Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little host a radio show on the HIT network.

Strongest indication yet as to who will replace Hamish and Andy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Baby Driver is fast and merciless

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort in a scene from the movie Baby Driver. Supplied by Sony Pictures.

Edgar Wright’s new film is a pedal-to-the-metal ride.

Returning $420 p/w and Renovated

1 and 2/113 Menzies Street, Park Avenue 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $369,000

Conveniently located, renovated interiors and a great rental return! Interested? Read on. Close to schools and shops this 2 x 2 bedroom duplex is perfect for the...

Deceased Estate! Renovations Required! Must Be Sold!

22 Stickley Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 Auction

This 3 bedroom highset chamferboard home in West Rockhampton must be sold to finalise an Estate. The home does need repainting inside and out and the kitchen and...

One Acre Block with House &amp; Shed Pad!

2 Nevallan Drive, Barmaryee 4703

Residential Land Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already ... $220,000

Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already fenced on one side with water available from both sides of the block...

Tradies and Families look Closer

108 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $265,000

Step inside to DISCOVER a BIG home that is well laid out and OFFERS safe family living. Upstairs provides PRIVACY for the whole family. - If dad is after room for...

MASSIVE CHARACTER FILLED TOWNHOUSE!

2/5 Penlington Street, The Range 4700

Town House 3 2 1 $325,000

THIS is NOT a cookie cutter unit - it is an EXECUTIVE home that has CHARACTER, STYLE and SPACE to SPARE - Prestigious Suburb offering Executive Brick Townhouse ...

Magnificent Queenslander with the Lot

52 Lion Creek Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 8 Auction

Located at 52 Lion Creek Road, Wandal is this beautifully maintained Queenslander with all the renovations completed and more. Also located on the 944m2 corner...

Park Avenue Delight!

10 Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $245,000

This renovated 3 bedroom home offers its new owners the rewards of a tidy make-over that showcases open plan living, a fresh contemporary kitchen and comes...

Prestigious Family Home, Luxury Lifestyle

17 Constantia Crescent, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 4 $749,000

This beautifully presented home is a stand out above the rest. Be amazed with the delightful finishes throughout which compliments this home stunningly. The home...

Lowset Brick Duplex with Investment Potential

1 and 2/106 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $349,000

Whether you are looking for your first home or beginning an investment portfolio, this is the perfect property for you. This solid brick duplex will astound you...

Two Storey Family Home in Frenchville

317 Bloxsom Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $329,000

This low maintenance brick and hardiplank home is of a popular design with two levels of living in sought after Frenchville. Features include -rumpus, laundry...

PHOTOS: Rare Ipswich home on market for close to $1 million

Knockmoyra

Plenty of history on offer for third buyer of prestigious home

Seachange? Buying an island may be cheaper than you think

PARADISE: The north facing parcel on Quoin Island is for sale.

Imagine waking up to the gentle splashing of waves every day.

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!