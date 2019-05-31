Push for Clermont to benefit from Adani mine

Locals and pro-Adani supporters gather outside the Commercial Hotel to protest against anti-Adani environment activists as they arrive by convoy on April 27, 2019 in Clermont.

Locals and pro-Adani supporters gather outside the Commercial Hotel to protest against anti-Adani environment activists as they arrive by convoy on April 27, 2019 in Clermont. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

THE Clermont community took to the streets to pledge its allegiance to the cause - opening up the Galilee Basin and the Adani Carmichael Coal Mine approval.

Now, Isaac Regional Council has voted unanimously to seek assurances the community will benefit from the mine if it is approved.

Mayor Anne Baker put forward a motion at the council's recent meeting to formalise the council's plans to advocate on behalf of the town.

The council plans to write a letter and push the Office of the Coordinator-General to include Clermont and neighbouring communities as 'nearby communities' under the provision of the Strong and Sustainable Resource Communities Act.

This would mean the company would be required to hire people from those communities.

"Such a determination would mean the potential social and economic impacts of the Carmichael Mine on these local communities would need to be appropriately considered and addressed in the approval process,” Ms Baker said.

"While Clermont is the closest population to the Carmichael Mine site, it is just outside the 125km radius to automatically qualify as a 'nearby community'.

"However, council will again be advocating to the Office of the Coordinator-General to use its discretionary powers to include Clermont and neighbouring communities under this classification.

"As with any resources project, we are committed to ensuring the interests of our ratepayers are represented and the communities of our region receive genuine social-economic benefit.”

At the meeting, deputy mayor Kelly Vea Vea said no one at the table would dispute that the Clermont community had backed the Galilee Basin's future.

"They've had no formal response from the company (Adani) that they are actually going to be engaged with jobs,” she said.

The Office of the Coordinator-General and Adani have been contacted for comment.