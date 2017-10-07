Push for Great Keppel Island to be connected

BIG PLANS: With Great Keppel Island being a tourism hub, Cr Ludwig said constructing a boat ramp at Ritamada would accommodate construction transport, leaving Rosslyn Bay purely for commuters and lifestyle purposes.

BIG PLANS: With Great Keppel Island being a tourism hub, Cr Ludwig said constructing a boat ramp at Ritamada would accommodate construction transport, leaving Rosslyn Bay purely for commuters and lifestyle purposes.

DEVELOPING Great Keppel Island is shaping up to be the next big election issue.

Instead of running purely on generators, politicians are pushing for the island to be connected to mainland electricity.

And with 300,000 litres a year of diesel used just at the Great Keppel Island Resort, it's a move business owners are welcoming.

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig (pictured) has called for infrastructure investments to be made in power, water and transport.

With such high costs for developing the island, CrLudwig wants all sides of politics at both state and federal levels to support the push.

Connecting power to the mainland and delivering fresh water to Great Keppel Island is estimated to cost between $20million and $25million, according to CrLudwig who says the development would be "game-changing”.

Although game-changing, the level of funding is well beyond the capabilities of most local government budgets.

"It is vital that all sides of politics at both the State and Federal level support the urgent need to make direct investments by building enabling infrastructure to support and attract major private sector tourism investment,” Cr Ludwig said.

ALL ABOARD: Instead of running purely on generators, politicians are pushing for the island to be connected to mainland electricity.

With Great Keppel Island a tourism hub, Cr Ludwig said constructing a boat ramp at Ritamada would be beneficial.

The ramp would accommodate construction transport, leaving Rosslyn Bay purely for commuters.

Cr Ludwig said the boat ramp was estimated to cost $40million to $50million and would be a dedicated industrial ramp providing construction supply and access.

"With that sort of facility we could service ongoing work on Great Keppel Island for five to 10 years to fully develop the island,” CrLudwig said.

"A facility like that could service industrial and commercial needs of the island such as garbage and supplies.”

This week Tourism Minister Kate Jones and Federal Opposition shadow ministers visited the Capricorn Coast, providing an opportunity for the Great Keppel Island case to be put forward.

Cr Ludwig said the idea was well received.

"A key focus was on discussing how all tiers of government can work together proactively to deliver the enabling infrastructure that will be the key catalyst in creating the environment for renewed private sector investment in growing existing tourism product and establishing new facilities,” Cr Ludwig said.

"The meeting, which was jointly facilitated by Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, was very constructive.”

Capricorn Enterprise and locally based GKI tourist operators attended the meeting as well.

TOURISM BOOST: Cr Ludwig says establishing infrastructure for Great Keppel Island will provide immediate economic benefit.

Cr Ludwig said there was general agreement that major infrastructure, including water, power and boat ramp would play a pivotal role in developing both existing and future tourist operations on the island.

Great Keppel Hideaway business owner and partner Matthew Bredhaurer said connecting the island's power and water to the mainland was essential.

"Basic essential services such as power and water are essential to the growth and sustainability of Great Keppel Island business and residents,” Mr Bredhaurer said.

"Currently growth is factored by having both a reliable and sustainable supply of power and potable water.”

REVAMP: Politicians want to ensure Great Keppel Island is connected to mainland electricity and fresh water.

There are 24 residential and commercial operators working out of the island.

"All these people rely on rainwater and a stressed aquifer that had previously been overused during the 1990 drought years which allowed salt water to draw in,” Mr Bredhaurer said.

Mr Bredhaurer said along with the electricity, a water-sewage treatment plant should be thought about.

"I think a community- based sewage treatment plant that all residents and operators have access to so we can protect the natural aquifer and the surrounding Great Barrier Reef Marine Park would be beneficial.”

Cr Ludwig said establishing infrastructure for Great Keppel Island would provide immediate economic benefit.

"They won't have to take diesel over for generators and use the island aquifers for water,” he said.

"It opens up the business potential on the island and you would think it would go a long way to helping Tower attract investors.

"Just as it is vital mining opportunities do not pass us by, it is equally important to ensure the growing multi-million-dollar wave of international tourism does not miss our shores.

"With vision and investment in the critical infrastructure needed to secure and support private sector investment in this region, the State and Federal governments can help ensure that does happen.”