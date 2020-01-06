Push for speed limit change on busy stretc of road

ROCKHAMPTON Region councillor, Ellen Smith has thrown her support behind a decreased speed limit for the intersection of Burnett Hwy and Gavial-Gracemere Road.

After Bouldercombe ­motorist, Patti Dodd raised her concerns last year, Cr Smith came forward reminding ­motorists the road had already been widened.

“In 2000, the Bouldercombe Progress Association Inc. wrote to ask the ­Department of Transport and Main Roads if they could make the intersection safer,” she said.

“Main Roads immediately cut away the eastern side of the cutting, and made the road up the rise towards Bouldercombe much wider, giving a lot more visibility.”

During this period, Cr Smith said the department was not in favour of changing the give way sign to a stop sign on this crossing.

“When the then regional director of Main Roads, Terry Hill visited a Fitzroy Shire Council meeting, he was ­convinced to finally change the give way sign to a stop sign. By this time there had been more accidents at the intersection,” she said.

“Terry predicted a problem with trucks stopping and then making the turn towards Bouldercombe and holding up traffic.

“I suggested a slow lane, which was built and has worked very well.”

Mrs Smith said the intersection was “certainly a lot safer than it was” as a result of the change if drivers approached it with care.

“Gavial-Gracemere Rd has certainly improved in standard over the many years I have travelled it,” she said.

Cr Smith said a serious ­accident took place which involved a resident attempting to turn into their property on the busy road.

“One thing I would support is lowering the speed from 100kph to 80kph from the intersection back to Gracemere,” she said.

The Gavial-Gracemere Rd and the Burnett Hwy are both controlled by the Department of Main Roads.

Rockhampton Regional Council can make suggestions for improved safety; however, the decisions draw back to the department.