Push forward with plan to switch to Isaac Regional Council

Sarina Range residents are moving forward with plans to break away from Mackay Regional Council. Madura McCormack

EXCLUSIVE: Residents of Sarina Range have a "clear" position on which council they would rather have represent them, deciding to push forward with their plan to become part of the Isaac Regional Council.

An informal meeting was held at Colston Park yesterday afternoon with representatives of Isaac Regional Council to discuss moving the boundary.

The meeting was attended by Mayor Anne Baker, the chief executive and about seven councillors.

Sarina Range residents, led by farmer Glenn McFadzen have made a renewed push to move councils in recent weeks, due to an increasing rates bill and the loss of a proposed rates aid measure by Mackay Regional Council.

It is understood about 60 residents attended the meeting and most supported a move to Isaac Regional Council.

A community survey is expected to be circulated to gauge everyone else's opinion.

A formal petition will then be submitted to the state government.

Mayor Anne Baker said the council cannot make a position because it is not up to it but it is more than willing to listen to ratepayers.

"We were invited by the Sarina Range community to attend this meeting ... we welcomed the invitation and went to listen to their concerns," she said.

"We just need to be open and listen to the situation and the community needs to put the submission together and move forward.

"This is not something you can jump in and jump out of, it was clear to me that the people that were there are unanimously in favour of progressing to the next step."

Only Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe can trigger a boundary review before the election.

It will then be in the hands of the independent Local Government Change Commission to decided whether lines will be redrawn.

Talk of secession from Mackay Regional Council was raised at a meeting with Mackay Regional Council in November.

The next round of council elections will be held in 2020.