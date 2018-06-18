PM under pressure to axe tampon tax

A push to axe the so-called “tampon tax” is growing with a vote to remove the GST from sanitary items likely to pass the Senate today. Labor looking at axing the tampon tax

A PUSH to axe the so-called "tampon tax" is growing with a bill to remove the GST from sanitary items passing the Senate today.

Labor and the Greens jointly voted to remove the 10 per cent tax from feminine hygiene products this morning.

The draft laws are unlikely to pass the lower house, where the Coalition has a majority, but will add to growing pressure on the government to remove the tax on sanitary products.

Government senator Amanda Stoker, who replaced former Attorney-General George Brandis on his retirement, told the senate that the states needed the GST income from the tampon tax.

Activists call for the government to axe the tampon tax on the lawns of Parliament House in Canberra with Greens Senator Janet Rice and Lee Rhiannon (front right) before the bill is debated today. Picture: Kym Smith

Earlier today, Opposition leader Bill Shorten called on government MPs to vote for a "fairer" tax system, saying it would be "an important step forward in gender equity".

"It's time this arrogant and out of touch Prime Minister gave women a tax cut, instead of his mates at the big banks," Mr Shorten said.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is under growing pressure to back moves to axe the tampon tax. Picture: AAP

"Australian women spend around $300 million on sanitary products, tampons and pads, each year.

"Currently, every single one of these products is hit with the 10 per cent GST - around $30 million a year in tax - because they are not considered necessities.

"At the same time, products such as incontinence pads, sunscreen and nicotine patches are exempt from the tax.

"The tax shouldn't have been applied in the first place - there is no question that sanitary products aren't a luxury item."

Opposition leader Bill Shorten has called on Liberal MPs to back the vote. Picture: AAP

Some Liberal MPs have sought to lobby Treasurer Scott Morrison to remove the tax, but he argues it would need the support of all states and territories to approve any changes to the GST.

Labor announced in April that if elected to government, the tax would be removed.

Under Labor's proposal, the loss of revenue to the states from GST on sanitary items would be offset by applying the GST consistently to 12 natural therapies that are sometimes GST free, such as herbalism and naturopathy.