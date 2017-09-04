32°
Push to make over last timber bridge on CQ highway

Federal Transport Minister Darren Chester and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd at the Capricorn Highway's last timber bridge - the Valentine Bridge - at Wycarbah.
Federal Transport Minister Darren Chester and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd at the Capricorn Highway's last timber bridge - the Valentine Bridge - at Wycarbah. Contributed

IT'S the last timber bridge on a Central Queensland highway and there's a push to give it a makeover.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd is pushing for the Valentine Creek Bridge, the last timber bridge on the Capricorn Highway, to be upgraded.

Mr O'Dowd brought Federal Transport Minister, Darren Chester to Wycarbah to give him a first-hand view of the bridge and why it needs replacing.

Mr O'Dowd said it was important we keep upgrading our bridges.

"Bridges are a vital piece of infrastructure and are often the difference between a road being B-Double or Road Train rated or not,” he said.

"I've brought the minister here so he can see with his own eyes just what I've been talking about in Canberra.”

Mr Chester said he was impressed by Mr O'Dowd's advocacy for roads and infrastructure.

"The Federal Government has committed $420m to renewing and replacing bridges across the country to date,” he said.

"Ken has fought well for his electorate, garnering eight bridge projects, worth over $8M in the first two rounds and with Round Three due to be announced shortly, I appreciate Ken taking the time to show this important project.”

　

