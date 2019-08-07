Push to screen cannabis film in Rockhampton cinema

HER mornings used to start with a vigorous workout but as Mel Harrison's workout regimen became too much of a strain on her body, she turned to smoking a "joint” for her daily pick-me-up.

Ms Harrison said once she stopped her exercise, she became lethargic and demotivated, unable the find the energy to face the day.

But her recreational cannabis soon turned "medicinal” when she realised it boosted her energy level to the state it once was.

Her experiences have prompted her to co-promote a medicinal cannabis documentary, High As Mike, which is to screen at BCC Cinemas in North Rockhampton on August 28.

However, Ms Harrison and co-promoter Ian Dunmore must sell 64 tickets before August 16 for the screening to go ahead.

Last Sunday, Australian screen icon and cancer survivor Olivia Newton-John told of her experiences using medicinal cannabis on the 60 Minutes program.

During the interview, Newton-John directly referenced High as Mike, saying she supported the film.

Celebrity chef Pete Evans also showed his support for the movement in a television interview on the same night.

Mr Dunmore said access to medicinal cannabis was supported by all sides of politics and society but was held up at the legislative and pharmaceutical level.

Mr Dunmore works in project development for United in Compassion, a national medicinal cannabis advocacy group.

He described the state of cannabis use in Queensland.

"In order to for a doctor to prescribe it, you've got to get permission from the TGA (Federal Government's Therapeutic Goods Administration), then you must get state approval also,” he said.

"It is also considered a medicine of last resort - that's crazy.

"You can have people going through full-on treatments like chemotherapy, and until they've tried everything else, only then are they able to use it.”

It was not only the drawn-out process that had the advocates up in arms, it was also the price, he said.

"The only place able to produce it legally is a farm in Western Australia called Little Green Farmer,” Mr Dunmore said.

"People look at spending anywhere between $1500 and $6000 a month for treatment.”

The use of medicinal cannabis is legal in Queensland but under strict conditions and only for those in dire situations.

The State Government's website states: "You may be able to take medicinal cannabis if there is clinical evidence that it's effective for your condition and the usual treatments have failed.

"Access is restricted to appropriate patients with medical conditions where there is evidence to support its therapeutic use.”

In Queensland, smoking cannabis as a form of treatment is not accepted, but vapourising is acceptable.

The state also requires doctors to seek approval for cannabis-based treatments and provide evidence of its "safety and efficacy for the condition or symptom being treated” to authorities.

Unlike some in the cannabis legalisation lobby, Mr Dunmore is opposed the drug's legalisation for recreational use.

He said the "sweet spot” was in the middle of radical and conservative viewpoints.

"There needs to be access for everybody who needs it,” he said.

"Anybody that is currently using it successfully needs to be able to either transition to a legal product or (be given) kind of exemption (from the law).

"We need abundant, affordable, and legal products.

"As it stands, it is not affordable for a lot of people who need it.”

Those interested in the film can email Mr Dunmore for more ticketing information at Ian.Dunmore@uic.org.au.