Push to seal vital CQ beef industry road

ROAD TRAINS: A vital Western road needs an upgrade to improve not only the lives of western residents but to unlock economic opportunities in Rockhampton.

THE missing link in the beef road puzzle could guarantee a bountiful economic windfall for Central Queensland.

For some time now, Central West Queensland councils have tried to find the money to seal a 29km gravel stretch west of Emerald, between Blackall and Jericho roads.

The link is extremely vulnerable to weather fluctuations, yet vital to transport cattle.

The Rockhampton Regional Council received a written request from the Blackall-Tambo Regional Council on April 16, which requested a letter of support for their efforts to receive Queensland Government funding to upgrade the stretch.

During their general meeting last week, the council recognised the importance of improving the stretch to create positive and broad outcomes in terms of transportation and logistical connectivity, safety and economic opportunities.

They committed to advocate on behalf on the western councils, via a letter of support to the Queensland Government.

Councillors spoke about the how an upgraded road could not only assist those neighbouring western communities, but it would open up a vital western transport corridor.

Sealing the road would boost Rockhampton's economy and agricultural productivity given more cattle-carrying road trains could come in to Rockhampton's meatworks.

It would also boost safety and unlock Central West tourism opportunities.

Blackall-Tambo residents also travel to Rockhampton for medical and other services, and the current condition of the Blackall to Jericho Rd restricts access during periods of sustained wet weather and is of serious safety concern.

In addition, a proportion of the cattle sold at the Blackall cattle yards were transported north to the Capricorn Hwy via this route, which in the absence of all-weather access limits opportunities for local primary producers in the Blackall-Tambo region from accessing markets in Rockhampton.