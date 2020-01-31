Push yourself to the next level

BRENDON Wrigley has always loved building model kits, and became a member of the Rockhampton Scale Model Club after moving to the city about 11 years ago.

“I’ve dabbled with models for a long time, my dad and uncle were involved in military and car items,” he said.

It’s a passion that is fulfilling for him.

“I enjoy learning new skills and developing them, and pushing yourself to the next level.”

Brendon’s been a member of the club for 11 years, since he moved to Rockhampton from Sydney.

The club’s show will be held on Saturday from 9am to 4pm at the Criterion Hotel in Rockhampton. Mr Wrigley said attendees will be given the chance to vote for the People’s Choice Award, and money raised will go to Variety Australia. In the past, Brendon has built the likes of modern Japanese cars, Australian Army model items, dioramas, and trucks and laid out movie scenes.