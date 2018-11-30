Put a smile on a struggling families faces this Christmas

THIS Christmas, a little bit can go a long way.

The Salvation Army is encouraging residents to get involved with their local community and come together this festive season whether it is through participating in Christmas activities, giving a hand up to someone in need, or reaching out to the Salvos for help.

Christmas is one of the hardest times of year for Australians doing it tough, but Rockhampton Salvation Army officer Captain Dale Brooks says a small contribution can make a big difference.

"For just $29 you can provide food on the table and a present under the Christmas tree to help give hope to someone in need this Christmas,” Capt Brooks said.

SALVOS EVENTS:

December 16: Christmas Under the Stars from 4.30pm with food and family fun. 7pm carols service. Salvation Army ground, Park Avenue.

Christmas Day: Public service at 9am

Research from the Salvation Army has revealed that 95 per cent of all households who access the Salvos emergency services are living in poverty, with 74 per cent experiencing food insecurity and 67 per cent reporting that food affordability is their greatest daily challenge.

"At Christmas, the Salvos will serve over 100,000 meals, distribute more than 500,000 gifts and toys and support more than 70,000 families in need. However, we can only do this with the support of the Australian public,” Capt Brooks says.

Christmas is the busiest time of year for the Salvos.

The Salvation Army in Rockhampton is also preparing an exceptional Christmas Day service and a special event in the lead-up to Christmas.

If you need emergency assistance, phone 1300371288 (9am-5pm Monday to Friday) or the local office on 0749235600.