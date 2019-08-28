Put pen to paper at free creative writing workshop

CREATIVE CREW: The Yeppoon Yarners yarn bombed the Yeppoon Foreshore as part of the Hey There Happiness initiative to add colour and vibrancy to the area.

CREATIVE CREW: The Yeppoon Yarners yarn bombed the Yeppoon Foreshore as part of the Hey There Happiness initiative to add colour and vibrancy to the area. Trish Bowman

GET your creative juices flowing by joining the latest Hey There Happiness project - a free creative writing workshop with Kristy Kruse.

The workshop will give participants the opportunity to contribute to a Gratefulness Gazette.

Event co-ordinator Sheena Waller said the focus of the event was creativity, belonging and gratitude and exploring how pursuing these things areas can make us happier.

"Our fabulous creative mentor Kristy Kruse will be facilitating this event and we are calling all budding writers, sketchers, young and young at heart to come together and compose a collection of positive readable art,” Ms Waller said.

"Kristy's love for creative writing flourished at a very young age and she is passionate about sharing this love and being creative any way possible.”

The 2019 Hey There Happiness goal is to engage with the community on a regular basis through monthly workshops that encourage connection with nature, better physical health, a greater connection with ourselves and others, a sense of playfulness and fun, and more self-expression through all forms of creation.

Ms Waller said the group had been fortunate to have secured facilitators for most of the future workshops which would be offered free of charge for all participants.

"We have also had considerable sponsorship from local businesses that has enabled us to provide the latest project,” she said.

"To date, our planned workshops have included yoga at the beach, honey harvesting, a guided nature walk, a canoeing adventure, art workshops, laughter yoga, a guided coastal walk and creative writing.”

The upcoming creative writing workshop is a free event, but bookings are essential.

DETAILS

When: Sunday, September 15 and Sunday, September 22, 10am-12.30pm.

Venue: Community Development Centre, John St, Yeppoon

Tickets: Free via Hey There Happiness Facebook page or email info@heythere happiness.org