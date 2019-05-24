Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Contestants will come from across QLD to race the human powered vehicles at Barmaryee, Yeppoon.
Contestants will come from across QLD to race the human powered vehicles at Barmaryee, Yeppoon.
News

Put the pedal to the metal for human powered vehicle race

24th May 2019 2:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABOUT 300 students will head out on the Barmaryee Multi Sport Precinct this weekend to take part in the Cap Coast Full Throttle Human Powered vehicle race

In its second year, the growing event has returned to Yeppoon where high school students from across Central Queensland will race their human powered vehicles over an eight-hour period.

Yeppoon High School student Jake Edwards in the team's Human Powered Vehicle which competed in the Maryborough 24 hour Technology Challenge on September 12 and 13 in 2015. Photo Contributed / The Capricorn Coast Mirror
Yeppoon High School student Jake Edwards in the team's Human Powered Vehicle which competed in the Maryborough 24 hour Technology Challenge on September 12 and 13 in 2015. Photo Contributed / The Capricorn Coast Mirror Contributed RCC

Co-hosted by Emmaus College and Yeppoon State High School, the term "human powered vehicle” includes all those which are powered by muscular-strength.

Emmaus College teacher and event coordinator Peter Jensen said students and staff travel from as far away as the Gold Coast to participate.

The community is welcome to attend after 7am today before the race starts at 9am and finishes at 5pm.

For more information, visit www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/

human powered vehicles tmbentertainment tmbsport
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Dengue all the buzz in Rocky suburb as word of virus spreads

    premium_icon Dengue all the buzz in Rocky suburb as word of virus spreads

    News Residents react to dengue fever diagnosis in their streets as health authorities comb the area

    • 24th May 2019 1:37 PM
    Dengue fever checks being conducted in North Rocky suburb

    Dengue fever checks being conducted in North Rocky suburb

    Breaking Homes near the affected person are being doorknocked today

    Hearing rests on The Edge with over $1m owed in rent

    premium_icon Hearing rests on The Edge with over $1m owed in rent

    Crime Dispute between three parties as restaurant sits empty

    Adani countdown: Three weeks to finish approvals

    premium_icon Adani countdown: Three weeks to finish approvals

    Environment State Government gives less than three weeks to finish environmental approvals