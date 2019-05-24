Put the pedal to the metal for human powered vehicle race
ABOUT 300 students will head out on the Barmaryee Multi Sport Precinct this weekend to take part in the Cap Coast Full Throttle Human Powered vehicle race
In its second year, the growing event has returned to Yeppoon where high school students from across Central Queensland will race their human powered vehicles over an eight-hour period.
Co-hosted by Emmaus College and Yeppoon State High School, the term "human powered vehicle” includes all those which are powered by muscular-strength.
Emmaus College teacher and event coordinator Peter Jensen said students and staff travel from as far away as the Gold Coast to participate.
The community is welcome to attend after 7am today before the race starts at 9am and finishes at 5pm.
For more information, visit www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/