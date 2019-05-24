Put the pedal to the metal for human powered vehicle race

Contestants will come from across QLD to race the human powered vehicles at Barmaryee, Yeppoon.

ABOUT 300 students will head out on the Barmaryee Multi Sport Precinct this weekend to take part in the Cap Coast Full Throttle Human Powered vehicle race

In its second year, the growing event has returned to Yeppoon where high school students from across Central Queensland will race their human powered vehicles over an eight-hour period.

Yeppoon High School student Jake Edwards in the team's Human Powered Vehicle which competed in the Maryborough 24 hour Technology Challenge on September 12 and 13 in 2015. Photo Contributed / The Capricorn Coast Mirror Contributed RCC

Co-hosted by Emmaus College and Yeppoon State High School, the term "human powered vehicle” includes all those which are powered by muscular-strength.

Emmaus College teacher and event coordinator Peter Jensen said students and staff travel from as far away as the Gold Coast to participate.

The community is welcome to attend after 7am today before the race starts at 9am and finishes at 5pm.

For more information, visit www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/