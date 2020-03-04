Putting the Mamma into Mia: meet the Dynamos

Aleah Dillon, Amanda Hock and Lisa Kibblewhite backstage at the Pilbeam in rehearsal for Mamma Mia

Aleah Dillon, Amanda Hock and Lisa Kibblewhite backstage at the Pilbeam in rehearsal for Mamma Mia

If YOU think Donna and the Dynamos are raucous on stage, you should be backstage with the talent behind Mamma Mia’s fabulous trio.

Amanda Hock (Donna), Aleah Dillon (Tanya) and Lisa Kibblewhite (Rosie) have worked on so many shows together they’ve developed the kind of rapport which has them shrieking with delight as they share stories about growing up with girlfriends.

These stars of Rockhampton’s inaugural production of Mamma Mia care for nine children between them, so juggling work with home life and then throwing theatre into the mix can be a real challenge.

Lisa Kibblewhite, Maddison McDonald, Amanda Hock and Aleah Dillon.

They took time out from their Sunday rehearsal to discuss whether it takes a village to raise a child.

In Mamma Mia, Donna has absconded to the Greek Islands to raise her only child, while Tanya (three times divorced) and Rosie (single) have opted for a more carefree life without kids.

Ms Kibblewhite knows what it’s like to pick up on a friendship where you left off.

“It says in the script it’s been eight years since Tanya has travelled to Greece to visit Donna and her daughter, Sophie,” she said.

“Rosie’s a bit more adventurous – she travels the world, writing cookbooks – so I think she and Donna would have caught up more regularly.”

Mother to two teenagers and two grown stepchildren, Ms Kibblewhite moved her youngest two from Oklahoma City to Rockhampton “sight unseen” six years ago.

She left behind the network of friends she had developed there over 15 years, having ­arrived from her native New Zealand soon after university.

“My family doesn’t take holidays in the sense of going somewhere new,” she said.

“We’re always going “back home”, whether that’s the States home, New Zealand home, or the grandparents near Ipswich.”

Ms Kibblewhite described herself a “great believer in community”, so much so she gave up paid work for a year to help her family settle into Central Queensland.

“It’s a really rich living experience in this area where you don’t have to travel an hour across town to let your kids join in sports and other activities,” she said.

Ella Kibblewhite-Claus and Luca Mella rehearse their parts of Jemima and Jeremy for RMU's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Three weeks in, she heard a call on the radio for people to audition for a Rockhampton production of Jesus Christ Superstar and she’s been part of the Pilbeam Theatre scenery ever since.

“The theatre became my new family here,” she said.

But it’s a family which can go months without catching up between shows, as the actors refocus on their work and home lives.

Aleah Dillon will resume full-time as a systems analyst after the show, and take time to thank everyone who’s helped out over the past few months.

“With so much family living close by, I definitely have a village to help so I’m never stuck for support,” she said.

“I know some people think it’s strange we’re all so close – and there’s so many of us – but I was brought up to think of it as normal.”

Ms Dillon grew up performing in the Rockhampton eisteddfods, and began her musical theatre career at 15 in the ensemble of Me and My Girl.

It was a show she would re-revisit 10 years later in the lead role of Sally Smith, followed by turns as Lambchops in Fame, Ellen in Miss Saigon, Peggy Sawyer in 42nd Street and the titular role in Mary Poppins.

Playing the boozy, floozy Tanya in Mamma Mia is a far stretch from her normal life – the Dillons have three boys between two and eight – but she said she wouldn’t swap for a second.

“I’ve got friends here I went to pre-school with, and now my kids get to grow up with my friends’ kids,” she said.

Brad Dillon with wife Aleah and son Bodee, age 5.5 weeks. Bluebirds footballer. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin ROK160611sdill1

“And, at the end of the day, my closest friends are my sisters and my Mum so I think my kids are lucky to be growing up close to them.”

Amanda Hock can’t agree more.

“Trav (her husband) and I support each other first and foremost but we’re so lucky to have both our Mums and my Dad in the same town,” she said.

“Without them, and our friends, it would be impossible to do stuff outside the ­perimeter of our work and home.”

As the duo behind Lock and Hock Productions, they have an even busier year than usual ahead as their Red Foot show has been chosen to perform at Brisbane’s Cabaret Festival in June.

“As the director said to me, “It’s called the Queensland Cabaret Festival but all the acts come from Brisbane”,” Ms Hock said.

“They’ve realised how ­important it is to reach out to regional centres, and give a more accurate picture of the talent in Queensland as a whole.”

The Hocks, who met at the Pilbeam Theatre during a production of Cabaret, have two kids under four, so they’re “super grateful” to their ­network of family and friends who let them juggle their roles.

Amanda and Travis Hock with baby Lucy on stage at the Pilbeam Theatre.

“My oldest and dearest friend from uni, Kat, is in the show with me, so our hubbies are taking care of the kids together this weekend,” Ms Hock said.

“Honestly, the greatest gift is when someone offers to take the kids so you can curl up in a ball in the aircon for an hour or two.

“And then there’s amazing people like Kelly Mac, who’s also in the show, turns up with frozen containers of spag bol to see us through.”

Ms Hock said there were aspects of her personality in the character of Donna – relaxed, down to earth – but she also relates to the character of Sophie.

“My Mum was primarily a single Mum so I can relate to the relationship she has with Sophie on so many levels,” she said.

So, as much as they’re ­looking to deliver a staggering seven shows of Mamma Mia to Rockhampton’s Pilbeam Theatre from March 13-21, “Donna and the Dynamos” will no doubt be ready to hang with their besties after the run.

“The special thing about the sisterhood is you can spend ages apart but, when you come back together, there’s no re-entry,” Ms Kibblewhite said.

“It’s a bond beyond ­expectation which bypasses conflict; you just come back ­together and exist together.”