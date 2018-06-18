Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON FIRE: Clive Featherby has developed a nationwide accredited pyrotechnic course.
ON FIRE: Clive Featherby has developed a nationwide accredited pyrotechnic course. John McCutcheon
News

Pyrotechnics guru takes trade secrets to the classroom

18th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE LIVES life on the road packing up his truck with a heavy load of rockets, firecrackers and smoke bombs but now Clive Featherby is taking his 30 years of trade secrets to the classroom.

As the founder of KC Fireworks the Glenview resident knows a thing or two about pyrotechnics, which is essentially why he was commissioned to develop Australia's only nationally-recognised firework pyrotechnians course approved by ASQA.

Before this there were similar courses offered by institutions such as TAFE and other small operators in New South Wales, however these are not nationally-accredited.

The five-day intensive course will educate participants around parameters of the industry including safety, law, design, event management, business and of course launching technique.

Mr Featherby said while TAFE Queensland currently hosts a similar course, its curriculum was developed by government officials rather then experienced pyrotechnicans.

"There are so many things these courses don't teach that I've learnt from 30 years experience," he said.

Mr Featherby said he was approached by government officials who were concerned the other courses available in various state jurisdictions were starting to get a bit outdated and weren't in depth enough.

"Because we have such a good record is mainly why they are supporting us," he said.

clive featherby fireworks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Australia Post employee and father killed in tragic CQ crash

    premium_icon Australia Post employee and father killed in tragic CQ crash

    News Community mourns father and Australia Post employee after fatal motorbike crash

    Labor politicians say CQ better off with their tax plan

    premium_icon Labor politicians say CQ better off with their tax plan

    Politics They warn other regions could prosper at CQ's expense.

    Worker seeks $1.6m in damages after chain falls in coal mine

    premium_icon Worker seeks $1.6m in damages after chain falls in coal mine

    Crime Falling chain left mechanical fitter permanently impaired

    Dan Murphy's employee steals $2700 cash

    premium_icon Dan Murphy's employee steals $2700 cash

    Crime The 23-year-old was only getting 10 hours a week

    Local Partners