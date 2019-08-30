Q and A: MP puts job promise questions to Adani

ADANI has reaffirmed it's commitment to deliver 750 direct construction jobs and more than 3000 indirect jobs to Rockhampton locals.

The company also said it would not employ any workers on 457 visas but was less clear on a commitment to a full-time, permanent workforce.

The statement was prompted in response to a list of questions put to chief executive Lucas Dow by Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke.

Mr O'Rourke said Mr Dow initially responded with a generic fact sheet, which created more questions than answers, and his response to a follow up email did not address any of the questions raised.

Mr O'Rourke said the questions had been raised with him by members of the public while he was doorknocking or at community events.

"They are on the minds of many in our region so it's disappointing Adani wouldn't provide any answers,” he said.

The Morning Bulletin forwarded Mr O'Rourke's questions to the miner. They were:

Q: Does Adani still intend to keep its commitment to deliver 750 direct construction jobs to Rockhampton, plus more than 3000 indirect jobs (based on its promise to split jobs evenly between Rockhampton and Townsville)?

A: The Carmichael Project was redesigned last year to be a 10 million tonne per annum mine and 200km railway, which will see 1,500 direct jobs and 6,750 indirect jobs created during ramp up and construction.

Q: Adani is currently advertising what appears to be 10 positions across nine job ads in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coasts area. How many positions have been filled so far and what is the timeframe for delivering the remainder of the 750 jobs?

A: Adani's statement did not directly address this question.

Q: How many people does Adani expect to employ on an ongoing basis once the Carmichael Mine is operational? Was Michelle Landry correct in June when she said it would employ "well over 2000 people”?

A: Job numbers for comparable operational open cut coal mines in Queensland employ up to 1,800 people and support up to 8,000 additional jobs in supporting industries.

Q: How many of these operational jobs will be delivered to Rockhampton workers?

A: We anticipate that job numbers from the primary employment hubs will be relatively evenly split across Townsville and Rockhampton.

Q: What mechanisms are in place to ensure people employed by Adani live in the Rockhampton/Capricorn Coast area?

A: Our tender and recruitment processes are structured to ensure preference is given to regional Queensland workers and businesses.

Supplied image of Brenden Dousling, Allan Skillings, Ted Pham, Greg Bennett, Ally Foley and Mick Heap at the Adani Carmichael mine site where construction has begun. Contributed

Our advertising and recruitment methods for work packages and jobs are also targeted to regional Queensland areas to ensure we are giving as many regional Queenslanders the opportunity to participate in the Carmichael Project as possible.

We will not engage people with 457 visas to work on the Carmichael Project.

Q: What steps are being taken to ensure Rockhampton businesses are given priority over those from outside our area when it comes to contract work on the mine?

A: Adani's statement did not directly address this question.

Q: When contractors from outside Rockhampton are employed, what steps are being taken to ensure they employ Rockhampton workers?

A: The (recently announced) Adani Business Centre in Rockhampton (will) support recruitment and contracting of local people and businesses in the region.

Q: Once operational, will Adani commit to employing a full-time, permanent workforce with union representation rather than engaging labour hire and casual workers?

A: The site will be set up with a conventional industrial relations approach. That means we will comply with our legal obligations. We have been in discussion with our construction partners to this effect.

Mr O'Rourke has requested a meeting with Mr Dow on Friday, September 6.

At time of publication, the meeting was not confirmed.