Q-Cup milestone for CQ Capras debutant

NUMBERS: CQ Capras players Lance Kuveu and Charlice Atoi with coach Kim Williams after the team's win over the PNG Hunters.

NUMBERS: CQ Capras players Lance Kuveu and Charlice Atoi with coach Kim Williams after the team's win over the PNG Hunters. Allan Reinikka ROK290818acapras1

RUGBY LEAGUE: Charlice Atoi became the 4000th player in the Q-Cup when he debuted for the CQ Capras on Saturday night.

Queensland Rugby League stats guru Brad Tallon spotted the milestone, tweeting that Atoi beat the Northern Pride's Peter Hola to the magic number by just 42 seconds.

The game was also significant for PNG-born Atoi as he got to play against his countrymen, the PNG Hunters.

That was also the case for teammate Lance Kuveu, who played his first game of the year for the Capras.

Atoi's father Lauta and Kuveu's father Kungas both played for PNG's national rugby league team, the Kumuls, in the '80s.

The young Atoi played about 20 minutes in the front row in the Capras' stunning 38-22 win over the Hunters, the loss knocking the reigning premiers out of the finals race.

Debutant Charlice Atoi receives his jersey from former Capras and NRL player Jamie Simpson. CONTRIBUTED

Capras' outgoing head coach Kim Williams said Atoi, who was a stand-out for the Capras under-20s this season, impressed on the big stage.

"He proved on the weekend that he can definitely match it at this level,” Williams said.

"We never had any doubt about him matching it physically at the first grade level and he didn't let anyone down. He was really aggressive and made a couple of good carries.

"He copped a pretty good shot but that just seemed to make him more determined.

"That's the thing you never know until the moment it happens - if they can match up physically, take a good shot and get up and get on with the game - and Charlice came through with flying colours.”

Atoi was the second Capras under-20 player to make the step up to Q-Cup level, with Connor McGarry making his debut the weekend before against the Sunshine Coast.

Williams said it was very rewarding to see that pathway come to fruition.

"The last two weeks have been watershed moments in the club's history, with the first full season of the 20s and those two players graduating via that structure.

"They are just the start and there will be many more to come.”