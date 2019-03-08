Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stock photo of Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL), Gladstone.
Stock photo of Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL), Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA280219QAL
Business

QAL working hard towards gender equality

Matt Taylor
by
8th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Alumina Limited is continuing to engage women in the workplace and further gender equality across all tasks.

The industry giant employs women in a number of hands-on and support roles from entry-level to leadership positions.

QAL general manager Mike Dunstan said women made up an important part of the refinery's workforce.

"Women fulfil many different roles at QAL from apprentices and trainee operators to superintendents and managers leading teams of more than 50 people," he said.

"We realise that to have the best skills to support QAL's future we need people from all backgrounds, experiences and gender.

"Out of a 930-strong workforce, 143 are women.

"We are focused on improving this number so we can have increased diversity of ideas, skills and people across the refinery."

equality gender international women's day women workplace
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    YOUR SAY: Should we bring back fluoridated water?

    YOUR SAY: Should we bring back fluoridated water?

    News CAST your vote on whether Rockhampton Regional Council should bring back fluoride

    • 8th Mar 2019 11:53 AM
    • 1 equarights
    A Mucken great labour of love to get race ready

    premium_icon A Mucken great labour of love to get race ready

    Motor Sports Stunning new mud machine five years in the making

    • 8th Mar 2019 11:17 AM
    Cubs keen to go one better at Rocky Rugby League Nines

    premium_icon Cubs keen to go one better at Rocky Rugby League Nines

    Rugby League 18 teams chase share of more than $6000 in prize money

    Teen arrested after Stockland Rockhampton troubles

    premium_icon Teen arrested after Stockland Rockhampton troubles

    Crime They were chased from the shopping centre after a disturbance