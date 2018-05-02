WORK BATTLE: The LNP have responded to Labor's challenge that they weren't doing enough to help create fairness for the workers of Capricornia.

AFTER taking fire from the Labor party in recent weeks on the issue of fairness for Capricornia's workers, the LNP has set the record straight

With the backing of his federal colleagues, Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson flagged his intention early to use is union background to campaign for improved fairness for workers going into the next federal election.

CAMPAIGN MODE: With the federal election due to be called within the year, Labor politicians are already opening the debate on fairness for workers. Leighton Smith

The Labor party has repeatedly taken aim at the perceived inaction from the LNP in addressing problems Capricornia including work insecurity, casualisation, use of labour hire companies, stagnating wages and flawed systems for workers to negotiate a better deal.

LISTENING TOUR: Labor's politicians recently meet with workers from mining, manufacturing, education, electrical trades to talk about casualisation and labour hire in Central Queensland. Leighton Smith

The LNP's Minister for Small and Family Business, the Workplace and Deregulation Craig Laundy's spokesperson and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry responded to the working issues in Capricornia raised by Labor.

WORK IN PROGRESS: Australian Small Business Minister Craig Laundy said his government was continuing to implement important reforms for workers. LUKAS COCH

Do we have a need for industrial relations reform?

"The Turnbull Government continues to implement important reforms, including imposing tougher penalties on employers who exploit vulnerable workers,” Mr Laudy's spokesperson said.

"We will continue to proactively pursue workplace relations reform where it makes sense.

"On the other hand, Bill Shorten and Labor are only interested in delivering more power to unions at the expense of workers and families, opposing sensible reform.”

Is there a predominance of casualisation and insecure work in Capricornia?

"Casual employees represent approximately 25 per cent of the workforce and this rate has remained steady for the past 20 years,” the spokesperson said.

"Casual work is a genuine and fulfilling choice for many people, particularly those balancing work with studying or caring responsibilities who often prefer a form of employment that gives them the flexibility they need or want.

"Many casuals also prefer the 25 per cent loading they receive to have that flexibility.”

What should be done about flat lining wages and people's ability to better negotiate pay rises?

"People have better opportunities to negotiate pay rises when our economy is growing and the business they are working in is growing and doing well,” the spokesperson said.

"A Turnbull Government is focused on ensuring our policies support growing local jobs and businesses.

"Bill Shorten's promise to declare war on business and business and introduce things like industry-wide industrial action would rule out any chance of wage rises under a Labor government and cause greatest damage to small and family businesses, especially in regional Australia.”

Minister for Small Business Craig Laundy during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, defends his government's approach to creating fairness for workers. MICK TSIKAS

Are labour hire companies not doing the right thing and their usage being abused in some circumstances?

"The labour hire the sector accounts for less than two per cent of people employed in Australia and has decreased as a proportion of the Australian workforce over the past 20 years,” the spokesperson said.

"Where there is evidence of abuse happening, it should be investigated.”

What about if an employer was to sacking a workforce and replace with labour hire?

"Unfortunately some labour hire operators do the wrong thing and the Government will not tolerate exploitation of workers in any shape or form,” the spokesperson said.

"That is why we have already substantially increased penalties (by ten times the amount they were before) through the Vulnerable Workers Bill.

"The Government has also established the Migrant Workers' Taskforce to consider what more can be done to tackle rogue labour hire practices involving vulnerable migrant workers. The Taskforce will report this year, and the Government will consider its recommendations very carefully.”

Minister for Small Business Craig Laundy accused Labor of wanting to give more power to unions. MICK TSIKAS

What about the termination of Employment Agreements and going back to the award if negotiations break down?

"Despite the hyperbolic claims of the Opposition, enterprise agreement terminations are still relatively rare compared to the total number of agreements,” the spokesperson said.

"The vast majority of applications to terminate are routine, with no opposition from employees or unions. In fact, the Fair Work Commission estimates that only three per cent of agreement terminations were contested in 2015-16.

"Bill Shorten and his union mates are running a scare campaign on many issues just to try and boost union membership at a time when it has declined to record low levels. The claims being made are often not borne out by facts.

"On genuine issues, the Government is listening, investigating and taking action where it can.”

What are your thoughts on the Fair Work Commission's role?

"The Fair Work Commission was established by the former Rudd/Gillard Government and is working the way Labor and the unions intended it to,” the spokesperson said.

"Bill Shorten is now attacking the Fair Work Commission because he wants to weaken it and give more power to unions, something he promised to do in order to win the Labor leadership.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry's response to working concerns

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry says workers would have their best chance at good, secure work when CQ developed real, job-creating infrastructure. Chris Ison ROK160318cpineapple4

Ms Landry said she had a proud record of railing against casualising workforces but realises every employee has their own needs.

"The Labor Party like to talk about jobs but then do whatever they can to attack the industries that create them here in Central Queensland,” Ms Landry said.

"Whether it is their refusal to back the development of the Galilee Basin or the Queensland Government's draconian land clearing laws, Labor clearly have no interest in CQ jobs.

"Central Queenslanders are smart enough to know that the greatest risk to their job security is a Labor/Greens Government that would shut down our core mining and agricultural industries, destroying thousands of jobs in the process.”

She said whenever the ALP finds something they want to change, their only answer is to "regulate”.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry defends her record on fairness for workers.

"The labour market in CQ is a diverse one that deserves better than to be held for ransom by a Labor Party determined to incite class warfare,” Ms Landry said.

"Central Queenslanders rely on all manner of work to pay the bills and get ahead and to have mindless Shadow Ministers put their jobs at risk by playing politics is simply not good enough.

"I have a strong track record of addressing real casualisation issues by dealing with it at the source, not by trying to grab a headline. It is the ALP that is creating "precarious” employment by not backing Central Queenslanders.”

Ms Landry said Central Queenslanders would have the best chance at good, secure work when they got to develop real, job-creating infrastructure like Rookwood Weir and the Galilee Basin.