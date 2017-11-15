Qantas announces Rocky changes; some passengers impacted

QantasLink has announced changes to its Rockhampton service.

QantasLink has announced changes to its Rockhampton service. Bev Lacey

QANTASLINK has announced changes to its Rockhampton schedule which will force some flyers to change flight arrangements for the next few months.

A company spokeswoman says the changes have been caused by a combination of factors leading to issues with the availability of aircraft and crew.

More Rockhampton travellers will fly on the airline's 717 jet aircraft. These are replacing the smaller Q400 planes.

QantasLink says 110 passengers fit on the larger plane, instead of the previous 74.

Rockhampton Airport. Chris Ison ROK120416cairport2

Jacqui Kempler from QantasLink said the frequency of flights may change on a weekly basis.

"While there will be a reduction in the overall number of flights per week, the larger aircraft means that any changes to total capacity over the period is understood to be minimal,” she said.

"Customers will continue to have options at peak times throughout the week.”

Chief Operating Officer at QantasLink, Jenny Chamberlain said the issues with the availability of aircraft and crew had resulted in delays and cancellations in parts of the airline's regional network.

"Because our network is interconnected, this has had a knock on effect to several ports including Rockhampton,” Ms Chamberlain said.

One of the temporary issues which has influenced the changes is aircraft maintenance taking longer than expected.

"Many of our reserve flight crew pilots being tied up with training one of the largest intakes of new pilots in our history,” Ms Chamberlain said.

A revised departure time will be provided to customers whose flights have been impacted by the changes.

Ms Chamberlain expressed the airline giant is conscious of how delays impact flyers.

The changes will be in place until late March next year.